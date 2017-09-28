[ystoelen] created this modular wooden toolbox out of laser-cut 5mm plywood secured with leather hinges bolted into place. The leather strips secure the various tool boards with grommets connecting to plastic plugs. The toolboards use cross-shaped holes with laser-cut plugs and strips of elastic securing the tools, allowing each board to be uniquely configured depending on what tool is being stored there. There is a larger, “main” board, onto which smaller boards can be placed depending on what tools you’ll need.
While this is a clever approach to tool transport, we have some concerns about this project. Usually the problem with a box full of tools is that you’ve overloaded it and can’t readily lift it up. Often this involves a steel toolbox that won’t break, no matter what happens. But a plywood construct isn’t nearly that strong, and if overloaded or dropped it’s gonna take some damage.
One thought on “Laser-Cut Modular Toolbox”
“Usually the problem with a box full of tools is that you’ve overloaded it and can’t readily lift it up.”
If your toolbox is so overloaded it’s not lift-able anymore, it’s time for either a toolcart with wheels or a drastic culling of unused tools. Because guaranteed there’s tools in there you’ve used never or maybe once and then never touched again. Tools you never or barely ever need don’t need to be in your toolbox. Proper planning means you know in advance what tools you need. Thus you can take only the specialty tools you need for a certain job.
As for this project, good luck with the elastic strips, they’ll be too weak to hold the tools in short order, meaning you have to redo all of them every couple of months. Elastic is good for clothing, not much else imho. This certainly wouldn’t be how I’d design it myself. But if it works for [ystoelen] then great.