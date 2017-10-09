Screwdriving! It’s like wardriving but instead of discovering WiFi networks, the aim is to discover Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) devices of a special kind: adult toys. Yes, everything’s going to be connected, even vibrators. Welcome to the 21st century.
Security researcher [Alex Lomas] recently found that a lot of BLE-enabled adult toys are completely vulnerable to malicious attacks. In fact, they are basically wide open to anyone by design.
“Adult toys lend themselves to being great testbeds for IoT research: they’re BLE, they’re relatively cheap, they’re accessible and have companion apps for the full spectrum of testing.”
Yes… great test beds… Erm, anyway, [Alex Lomas] found that there is no PIN nor password protection, or the PIN is static and generic (0000 / 1234) on every Bluetooth adult toy analysed. Manufacturers don’t want to go through the hassle, presumably because sex toys lack displays that would enable a classic Bluetooth pairing, with random PIN and so on. While this might be a valid point, almost all electronic appliances have an “ON/OFF” button for input and some LED (or even vibration in these cases) that allow some form of output. It could be done, and it’s not like vibrators are the only minimalistic appliances out there in the IoT world.
Although BLE security is crippled by design (PDF), it is possible to add security on top of flawed protocols. The average web-browser does it all the time. The communications don’t have to be clear-text where you can literally see “Vibrate:10” flying around in packets. Encryption could be implemented on top of the BLE link between the app and the device, for instance. Understandably, security in some devices is not absolutely critical. That being said, the security bar doesn’t have to be lowered to zero — it’s not safe for work or play.
[via Arstechnica]
Here’s an interesting thought: Do you think the courts would have a problem prosecuting someone for rape if they were found to be hacking someone’s sex toy while it was in use?
What, you mean like hackin’ the crackin’?
Are courts even valid? I believe they’ve already been hacked in the U.S. since JFK’s administration or maybe post Truman’s U.N. and the National Security Act of 1947 to be curare or whatever you call those tributaries. It’s the pit boss, bouncer or hit crew that I’d be more concerned with.
Yes, depending on the jurisdiction and if the court was valid by the spirit, intent and letter of the law there can be no problem in prosecuting someone for sexual assault, a sexual deviant act and sodomy I think (fun with acts commited intentionally and terminology). The hack can be a sexual assault and technically if non-consensual and in some U.S. states deadly force could be perceived as authorized if they go by the book to cause more compounded malicious assaults to person, property and character. Talk about for unlawful carnal knowledge’ing someone.
Standards, who needs standards… what are they when the units are bananas?
Maybe if it involved a BLE enabled sex-bot.
Well I guess, if you really wanna fuck with someone.
+1 we have a winner
A sort of Penetration Testing… if you will…
New meaning to the phrase, breaking and entering.