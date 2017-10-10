Happy Ada Lovelace Day!

Today is Ada Lovelace Day, a day to celebrate and encourage women in the fields of science and technology. The day is named after Augusta Ada King-Noel, Countess of Lovelace, born Byron. (You can see why we just call her Ada Lovelace.) She was a brilliant mathematician, and the writer of what’s probably the first real computer program — it computed the Bernoulli series. At least according Charles Babbage, in correspondence to Michael Faraday, she was an “enchanted math fairy”. Not only a proto-coder, she wrote almost all of the existing documentation about Babbage’s computation engine. She’s a stellar example of a brilliant and unique individual. If you were looking for a superhero to represent women in science and tech, Ada’s a good pick.
In our minds, she gets stiff competition from Marie Curie. Curie did fundamental research on radioactivity, is one of two people with Nobel Prizes in two different sciences, and got to name the two elements that she discovered. 2011 was the Year of Marie Curie in France and Poland. She has her own year in addition to her own unit. Even Spiderman doesn’t have those radioactive super powers!
Don’t Need Another Hero?
But on a day dedicated to getting more women into the technical arts, it’s also a little bit daunting to pick Lovelace or Curie as a symbol. Are you ever going to have something that equals “first computer program” or “two Nobel Prizes” on your résumé? We aren’t. It’s great to have heroes, but maybe we need more than just heroes — we also need mentors.
If you’re seriously interested in getting more women in science and technology, this is one of the most thoughtful essays on the subject that we’ve read. The basic thesis is that while men overestimate their abilities, women often underestimate them. Women tend to do better with positive reinforcement, and can feel inadequate when comparing themselves against impossible ideals like becoming the next Marie Curie.
These are broad conclusions, to be sure, but they also fit stories that we’ve been told by female friends both in and out of academia. And if that argument holds water more generally, then the best advice for people in a position of mentoring promising students of any gender is to reassure them that it doesn’t actually take Curie’s single-minded genius to make a contribution to the body of scientific knowledge.
99.9% of scientists do the best they can with what they’ve got, and build up the sum total of human knowledge brick by brick. Nobody should be discouraged by the almost impossibility of becoming the next Einstein or Curie. If you’ve got a scientifically minded female student or daughter, point out what she’s good at, and let her know that that’s enough. And then see where it leads.
Lady Byron
Ada Lovelace’s father was Lord Byron, a romantic poet who had a melancholy streak a mile wide. When her father died, her mother noticed that Ada had talents in science and math and encouraged them vigorously — some say to counterbalance her father’s madness.
The point is, the young Ada Lovelace had talent and it was very actively fostered and encouraged by her mother, and then later Charles Babbage. She had good mentors to go along with her genius. That kind of support and encouragement ensured that Ada’s genius didn’t wither on the vine. Without the support of good mentors, who knows if Ada would have turned her attentions elsewhere, and the world would be a poorer place.
Mentoring the next generation in science, math, hacking, or whatever is one of the highest callings. Emphasizing the importance of mentorship in Ada Lovelace’s life shouldn’t detract from her superhero status at all, and doubling down on our efforts to bring up the next generation of superheroes is a fitting ideal on the day named after her. Who knows, that nerdy young woman you encourage today might just turn into the next Grace Hopper, Margaret Hamilton, Emmy Noether, Chien-Shiung Wu, or Rachel Carson. Or Ada Lovelace.
12 thoughts on “Happy Ada Lovelace Day!”
“Augusta Ada King-Noel, Countess of Lovelace, born Byron. (You can see why we just call her Ada Lovelace.) ”
Couldn’t get all that on a check.
“The point is, the young Ada Lovelace had talent and it was very actively fostered and encouraged by her mother, and then later Charles Babbage. She had good mentors to go along with her genius. That kind of support and encouragement ensured that Ada’s genius didn’t wither on the vine.”
I’m sure her place on the social ladder didn’t have anything to do with it.
I think Ada Lovelace is cool, super cool actually, but in context.
She was aristocracy when being not meant little to no opportunity for higher learning or anything other than a lifetime of illiterate manual labor when those jobs were being eliminated but 100 years before the output was sufficient and the economy revised that trickle down was sufficient to replace those jobs with anything other than even worse Dickensian tragic servitude.
To put in context around the time of her death the Irish great famine starved to death 1/3 of Irish people, 1/3 left for foreign lands, and 1/3 remained in occupied Ireland while the British Lords of the land and the Whig government enjoyed the profitable food exports form that same land.
So Lady Lovelace was awesome as a person and someone to visit with time travel but in context was part of a terrible and uncaring ruling class.
You can put it like that… you can also say that millions of privileged little white girls study in school today without lifting a finger to stop the genocide in Myanmar.
Simmer down, that’s an uncalled for extreme and looks like trolling to me.
To be fair there are the poor white girls too who also loose opportunity, I am talking the more universal privilege of wealth. And especially if that wealth is made from encouraging and then profiting from the conflict while spilling the blood of the underclasses as the British aristocracy was, they transported concentrated opportunity upwards in the social order as is normal.
But if people in Myanmar or anywhere had equal opportunity for education all of humanity would all have greater opportunity and wealth because of improved outcomes when all of the Lovelaces without setting good education aside for only the wealthy and powerful children, with universal opportunity for attempting greatness the best of the formerly unimportant can also be allowed to contribute fully to the overall wealth of the humanity instead of say wasting Curie, Einstein, or Turing mining coal so they can afford food.
Many of the wealthier countries have made higher education and sometimes even the life support structures around that free or with easy to obtain financing for but this is a small and shrinking percentage of the world’s population.
With wealth you can do the free hanging around and networking following an undergrad degree or hiring the tutors during college that makes your chances of graduating and finding a work in the field your dreams take you possible.
Take the very simplistic model of Hollywood, why do mostly rich kids become famous actors?
They can survive the wait in an expensive town until they are discovered not to mention paying to attend skills building and networking events and hiring a good connected agent, poor people despite having leveraged a good education don’t have the hanging around finding work power, so they don’t get the best jobs but settle for what they need to survive once the cash runs out. Not all wealthy kids are able to become skilled in their field, but a far higher percentage can survive long enough fighting to get their dream position no matter that they are not even close to being the best, but the best talent was wasted.
Yeah, some mentoring would have been and would still be nice, I’ll admit. Oh well, I’ll be applying to grad schools soon with or without it, and with any luck I’ll be Dr. Clara in a few years.
Let me try to nip this nascent class argument in the bud. First off, yeah. A lot of the science done in the Victorian was done by a wealthy upperclass. (Michael Faraday is an amazing counterexample, and yet another superhero in my book. But he’s the exception that proves the rule.) It certainly bought them the leisure time and resources to pursue something other than just subsiding. Maybe it was even a pre-condition.
But:
a) Most of the Hackaday readership isn’t faced with this existential issue today. These are much better times. Most of us can get formal education, for instance, rather than just the top fraction of a percent back then.
b) If you’re looking for something to act on, something to change, putting efforts into quality mentorship is much more realistic than trying to make everyone wealthy. Not that righting class wrongs isn’t important, it’s just not the quickest way to improve the quality of science. And keeping quality women scientists/hackers/coders in the game might be.
So yeah. Back to Ada Lovelace day!
Lovelace took notes of Babbage’s thoughts on the translations. The assumption that these words were hers has no evidential basis and, from the letters, is clearly wrong. Too bad we have to make up a hero instead of picking one of the women who have actually done something worthwhile!
I think you’re wrong. I suggest reading this article that walks through some claims against Ada Lovelace and provides evidence and studied thought to support Ada Lovelace’s accomplishments:
https://adainitiative.org/2013/08/24/deleting-ada-lovelace-from-the-history-of-computing/
For my money, Lovelace is overrated. Yes, she was a top-notch math hobbyist. Yes, she was a proto-coder. Clearly, she was a Cut Above The Rest. But she doesn’t really stand on her own. It was a strange era and not very accessible to our modern sensibilities. I think Grace Hopper and Margaret Hamilton make much better role models for girls today.
There are so few women who are actually recognized for their contributions throughout the history, that we can’t really be too picky here. You say she didn’t stand on her own — but even in the most recent history science-fiction writers like Andre Norton would get published if they didn’t pick a pen name that sounded masculine, and scientific papers consistently get more citations if a male-sounding name is included in the author list.
As a Pole, I have to point out that Maria’s name was Skłodowska Curie, not Curie. She wasn’t french, her husband was.