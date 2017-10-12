Retrotechtacular: Radio to Listen to When you Duck and Cover

CONELRAD may sound like the name of a fictional android, but it is actually an acronym for control of electronic radiation. This was a system put in place by the United States at the height of the cold war (from 1951 to 1963) with two purposes: One was to disseminate civil defense information to the population and, also, to eliminate radio signals as homing beacons for enemy pilots.
How CONELRAD Worked
Here’s how it worked: In case of an attack, certain key stations were notified. They would use a very simple sequence to indicate there was an alert. All FCC-licensed stations had to cease transmission once the alert sounded. This wasn’t a bad idea. In World War II, bombers used radio stations to find nearby targets.
However, it did leave the government without a way to communicate with the people. Through advertising, the US let people know that in an emergency they should tune to 640 kHz or 1240 kHz. Certain commercial radio stations would move to those frequencies and take turns transmitting the same information. One station would transmit for a few minutes before another took over. This way there wasn’t a lengthy transmission for enemy bombers to home in on.
Tuning During an Air Raid
Special receivers that could pick up the CONELRAD signal were available. In addition, all AM radios were required to have markings at the CONELRAD frequencies (see triangle on the radio dial below).
Detecting the alert was simple but error prone. The key stations would stop transmitting for five seconds, returning to the air for five seconds, and then shut down for another five seconds. The station would then return to the air and transmit a 1 kHz tone for fifteen seconds.
It wasn’t unusual to get false alarms. Also, some transmitters would fail because of the rapid on/off cycling. This led to the replacement of the system by 1963 with the Emergency Broadcasting System. Most monitors would simply look for a signal on one of the two CONELRAD frequencies. Others would look for the tone along with an ordinary station dropping out.
What If?
Luckily, the CONELRAD system was never used for a real event. Unlike later systems, CONELRAD was not used for severe weather alerts. You have to wonder about its success had it been activated. There were still tube sets and the transmitters of the day were probably all tube-based. But electromagentic pulse effects would have certainly taken out the transistor devices that did exist. On top of that, bomb air burst would have played havoc with radio communications anyway.
11 thoughts on “Retrotechtacular: Radio to Listen to When you Duck and Cover”
Not sure “duck and cover” would survive an IKEA future.
I’m not sure “duck and cover” would survive anyway!
B^)
That’s to keep you alive 2 weeks longer to help bury some of the dead. :-D
London’s TV transmitter – at Alexandra Palace – was cut off in 1939 to stop the Luftwaffe using it as a homing beacon. Orders must have come in pretty suddenly, as the broadcast was famously terminated in the middle of a Mickey Mouse cartoon. When permission came in to start up the transmitter again in 1945 the BBC considerately dug up the same cartoon so that anyone who had survived, and still had a house to watch it from, could find out how it ended.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CONELRAD
It was obviously intended to be used *while* the Soviet bombers were flying towards the USA. After some bombs have been dropped, it a rather questionable whether the radio propagation conditions (and listeners) would be in good condition, as Al Williams said.
And later, ICBMs and SLBMs made attack much faster, with even less possibility for survival.
Regarding the EMP, US testing showed that it is device design, not the active element (tube/transistor) that determines damage to radio equipment. Military radios were then transistorized and protected against EMP.
Why was using AM radio transmitters as beacons for finding population centers a thing? Didn’t maps and basic navigation exist back then?
Because the FM transmitters were only good for line of sight?
B^)
But so did inconvenient cloud cover, both high and low, and lazy/confused navigators who would let the bomber go off track.
Also, not sure when it was mapped/understood but late 40s at least, the jetstream was a mysterious force that swept up planes and dragged them miles away from where they wanted to go…. which also due to low cloud cover or being over featureless expanses of ocean, ice, desert, would have not been realised as a ground speed a couple of hundred mph wrong.
“This is only a test! This radio station is conducting a test of the Emergency Broadcast System. The radio stations in your area, in cooperation with the FCC blah blah blah…Had this been an actual emergency, you would be instructed on where to tune. Again, this is only a test!” TOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
…Had this been an actual emergency, you would hear panicked screams….