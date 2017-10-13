The Early Bird Repairs a Slug

When faced with a problematic Bird slug, [Chuck Martin] didn’t give up. He pecked away at the slug and brought us all along for the ride. If that sentence didn’t make sense to you, read on! Anyone who’s been to a hamfest has seen a Bird meter. The Bird Model 43 watt meter is the defacto standard for measuring transmitter power in-line. Bird meters don’t just work from DC to light though. In fact, the model 43 itself is just a bit of transmission line and a meter movement. The magic happens inside the swappable measurement element. These elements, affectionately called “slugs” are calibrated for a frequency band and power range. An example would be the model 4410-6, which works from 50 – 200 MHz, at up to 1 kW. Most hams have a collection of these slugs to go with the bands they transmit on.

[Chuck’s] problem child was a model 100E element, good for 100 watts on 400 – 1000 MHz. The meter output seemed erratic though. A bit of troubleshooting with a second meter and a known good slug isolated the problem to the 100E. The problem was isolated to the slug, but how to fix it?

Slugs are sealed brass containers, each of which is calibrated to 5% accuracy at the factory. They are the closest thing you’ll find in the ham world to “no user serviceable parts inside”. Still, [Chuck] had nothing to lose. He soaked the slug in a bit of Xylene solvent to loosen the glue holding the metal label on. Behind that were a painted screw and a hole for a calibration pot. We’re guessing the paint is Bird’s idea of tamper detection.

Pulling the screw out, and removing the nylon cover on the back of the slug revealed the real story. The slug contained a calibrated sensing loop, a diode, the calibration pot, and a terminating resistor. In [Chuck’s] case, all he had to do was clean the contacts on the slug, and things worked fine – but only for 11 years. After that, the slug started acting up again. Cleaning didn’t fix the problem this time. [Chuck] ended up replacing the calibration potentiometer with a similar model from Digi-key. He recalibrated the slug against his known good meter. It may not be a lab quality calibration, but this slug should be good for another few decades in [Chuck’s] shack.