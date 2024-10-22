It’s easy to use electricity — solar-generated or otherwise — to desalinate water. However, traditional systems require a steady source of power. Since solar panels don’t always produce electricity, these methods require some way to store or acquire power when the solar cells are in the dark or shaded. But MIT engineers have a fresh idea for solar-powered desalination plants: modify the workload to account for the amount of solar energy available.
This isn’t just a theory. They’ve tested community-sized prototypes in New Mexico for six months. The systems are made especially for desalinating brackish groundwater, which is accessible to more people than seawater. The goal is to bring potable water to areas where water supplies are challenging without requiring external power or batteries.
The process used is known as “flexible batch electrodialysis” and differs from the more common reverse osmosis method. Reverse osmosis, however, requires a steady power source as it uses pressure to pump water through a membrane. Electrodialysis is amenable to power fluctuations, and a model-based controller determines the optimal settings for the amount of energy available.
There are other ways to use the sun to remove salt from water. MIT has dabbled in that process, too, at a variety of different scales.
3 thoughts on “For Desalination, Follow The Sun”
desalinate during the day enough water to last during the night.
I’ll take “Tell us that you haven’t read the article, without telling us you haven’t read the article.” for 1000, Alex!
To save you a click and some precious time, this is from the first few paragraphs:
“As sunlight increases through the day, the system ramps up its desalting process and automatically adjusts to any sudden variation in sunlight, for example by dialing down in response to a passing cloud or revving up as the skies clear.
Because the system can quickly react to subtle changes in sunlight, it maximizes the utility of solar energy, producing large quantities of clean water despite variations in sunlight throughout the day.”
Electrodialysis has the advantage of being throttleable like this. But, by incorporating no storage, and sizing the system to accommodate the peak power output available, you need to make your desalination plant 5 times bigger than your actual needs.
If you put in a bit of storage you could run a much smaller and cheaper desalinator for a much larger fraction of the time.
They are really just trading off cost of “expensive” storage for cost of the much bigger desalination plant.
Instead, you could pump the water up a hill or a water tower when you have power, store it in a tank, and let the pressure feed a conventional, appropriately-sized RO system 24×7. (If you don’t have a tall enough hill or tower, you could even use a hydraulic pressure intensifier and use the water itself as the energy storage.)
