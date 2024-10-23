Classic Heathkit OL-1 Scope Gets Some TLC

These days, not only are oscilloscopes very common, but even a cheap instrument today would have been the envy of the world’s greatest labs not that long ago. But back in the day, the home experimenter basically had two choices: buy a surplus scope that a big company was getting rid of or build a Heathkit. [Radiotvphononut] bought an old Heathkit OL-1 scope at an estate sale and set about putting it back in service.

If you are used to a modern scope, you’ll be amazed at how simple a scope like this can be. A handful of tubes and a CRT is the bulk of it. Of course, the OL-1 is an analog scope with a 400 kHz bandwidth. It did, however, have two channels, which was a rarity at the time.

The OL-1 was sold for a few years up to 1956 and cost about $30 as a kit. There was a version with a larger screen (five whole inches) that cost an extra $40, so you can bet there were more OL-1s sold since $40 was a big ask in 1956. While they don’t seem like much today, you were probably the envy of the ham club in 1956 when you lugged this in for show and tell.

This is a long video, but it pays off at the end. Overall, this was a more capable scope than the $66 scope from 10 years earlier we looked at. Did you ever wonder how people visualized signals before the CRT? Funny, we did too.