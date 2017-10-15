After a disaster hits, one obvious concern is getting everyone’s power restored. Even if the power plants are operational after something like a hurricane or earthquake, often the power lines that deliver that energy are destroyed. While the power company works to rebuild their infrastructure, [David Ngheim]’s mobile, rapid deployment power station can help get people back on their feet quickly. As a bonus, it uses renewable energy sources for power generation.
The modular power station was already tested at Burning Man, providing power to around 100 people. Using sets of 250 Watt panels, wind turbines, and scalable battery banks, the units all snap together like Lego and can fit inside a standard container truck or even the back of a pickup for smaller sizes. The whole thing is plug-and-play and outputs AC thanks to inverters that also ship with the units.
With all of the natural disasters we’ve seen lately, from Texas to Puerto Rico to California, this entry into the Hackaday Prize will surely gain some traction as many areas struggle to rebuild their homes and communities. With this tool under a government’s belt, restoration of power at least can be greatly simplified and hastened.
8 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize Entry: Modular, Rapid Deployment Power Station”
Great idea, poor execution. During natural disasters infrastructure is one of the things that will get stolen. After recent floods in Poland few years ago criminals had a great time robbing whatever was left of infrastructure. Most manhole covers, many hydrants and lampposts were stolen by armed gangs. Local police was pretty much powerless until reinforcements arrived three days later.
Surprised there isn’t already something that fits in a container or at least hung under a helicopter. Just drop and use.
What exactly do you mean with “something” only regenerative energy systems, not sth. like https://www.google.com/search?q=container+power+plant
Yes, containerised diesel generators are very common in capacities up to about 3 MWe… Which is a great deal more than the solution being proposed here.
Is it? The article starts with “After a disaster hits, one obvious concern is getting everyone’s power restored.” – I don’t see how the proposed solution solves anything in that statement.
None of the modules look quite weather safe/proof and can only be used in a dessert or similar dry conditions.
Pretty useless in most disaster areas – i bet you can’t even supply an hospital with this.
Setting up solar panels and wind turbines seems like a lot of wasted effort in a disaster area, too.
Just deploy some proper gas/diesel/whatever generators and direct your efforts to rebuilding the infrastructure.
I ‘know’ disaster relief organizations like FEMA, THW, etc. have the necessary equipment, knowledge and so on…
The only possible useful scenario I see is if every household in an area has some of these modules. So in case of an disaster the neighborhood can combine the equipment…
Like a piece of an distributed disaster relief system (which doesn’t sound like a bad idea to me).
I’ve just finished reading the text of the project and they claim “The system, by virtue of the bin design, is also water proof and weather resistant.” – but it does not look quite like that in the pictures provided on the project page.
Just look to any travelling circus. They always have their own power plant. And they know how to get it going with the simplest of tools.