It’s a dilemma many hams face: it’s easy to find yourself with a big spool of RG-11 coax cable, usually after a big cable TV wiring project. It can be tempting to use it in antenna projects, but the characteristic impedance of RG-11 is 75 Ω, whereas the ham world is geared to 50 Ω. Not willing to waste a bounty of free coax, one ham built a custom 1:1 current balun for a 75 Ω dipole.
Converting between balanced and unbalanced signals is the job of a balun, and it’s where the device derives its name. For hams, baluns are particularly useful to connect a dipole antenna, which is naturally balanced, to an unbalanced coax feedline. The balun [NV2K] built is a bifilar 1:1 design, with two parallel wires wound onto a ferrite core. To tweak the characteristic impedance to the 75 Ω needed for his antenna and feedline, [NV2K] added short lengths of Teflon insulation to one of the conductors, which is as fussy a bit of work as we’ve seen in a while. We appreciate the careful winding of the choke and the care taken to make this both mechanically and electrically sound, and not letting that RG-11 go to waste is a plus.
With as much effort as hams put into antenna design, there’s a surprising dearth of Hackaday articles on the subject. We’ve talked a bit about the Yagi-Uda antenna, and we’ve showcased a cool magnetic loop antenna, but there’s precious little about the humble dipole.
[via r/amateurradio]
4 thoughts on “Snazzy Balun Lets Ham Use Off-The-Shelf Coax”
It’s important to note that you should match the 75Ω impedance of the coax with the 50Ω impedance that your radio expects. It’s not mentioned here, but in the Reddit thread says it’s done with an inductor and a capacitor. Since a dipole antenna has a real impedance of about 75Ω, the balun is not doing any real matching here.
I don’t get how this matches impedance.
Is one pair of wires on the ferrite is composed both ground and the other one is the line of both sides? If so, how come this is not very inductive?
Or is it the ground of one side with the line of the other with the coupling capacitive with the ferrite here to counteract the capacity?
How high frequency a design such as this one can be expected to work? a few (hundred) MhZ?