Spare RPi? You Have a Currency Trading Platform

While Bitcoin and other altcoins are all the rage these days, there is still a lot of activity in the traditional currency exchanges. Believe it or not, there’s money to be made there as well, although it rarely makes fanciful news stories like cryptocurrency has been. Traditional currency trading can be done similar to picking stocks, but if you’d rather automate your particular trading algorithm you can set up a Raspberry Pi to make money by trading money.
This particular project by [dmitry] trades currency on the Forex exchange using an already-existing currency trading software package called MetaTrader. This isn’t an ARM-compatible software suite though, so some auxiliary programs (Wine and ExaGear Desktop) need to be installed to get it working properly. From there, its easy enough to start trading in government-backed currency while reaping all of the low-power-usage benefits that the Pi offers.
[dmitry] does note that you can easily use MetaTrader on a standard laptop, but you might be tempted to go against your trading algorithms and even then you won’t be reaping the power benefits of the ARM processor. We don’t see too many traditional currency or stock trading tips around here, but don’t forget that it’s still possible to mine some types of cryptocurrency even if BitCoin is out of reach of most now.
Honestly, I’m surprised this project got to the .com blog. Dmitry’s Hackaday.io projects all are advertisements for Exagear software, links to this software are referral links and many “projects” are just copied from exagear dot com. Sure, it’s good to know how to set up Netflix on a Pi, but I wouldn’t use this guide, or any other guides, because I have no way to be sure about any compatibility problems (as sponsored guides tend to either overlook them or hide them). Not to mention that even their “VPN/Plex/VNC on a Raspberry Pi” guides require their software, which is just nuts!
Good way to lose money unless you truly know what you’re doing. Speaking from experience, you can develop algorithms that will say, after backtesting, that will make you money. And then you lose your shorts, and go “What happened? I used data from 2016 to develop the algorithm, and then backtested with 2017 data, and I lost my shorts in 2018?!” This is basically why you get statements like “Past performance does not guarantee future performance” when it comes to stocks and all that fun stuff. Forex is interesting, but unless you have a really good understanding of what’s going on, I would advise against simply thinking you’re gonna make a bunch of money. And there’s people who spend a lot more money than you make putting servers as close to the exchanges as possible to shave microseconds off the response time to the servers to do stuff at a high enough frequency to make your algorithm useless.
I’ve used Interactive Brokers (IB) API to do custom software, and there are other brokers that also provide API’s if you’re really going to get into this kind of thing (it’s actually a lot of fun and interesting, if you have play money to lose and time to code up your algorithms and download datasets).