Reverse Polish Notation and its Mildly Confusing Elegance

The best rummage sale purchase I ever made was a piece of hardware that used Reverse Polish Notation. I know what you’re thinking… RPN sounds like a sales gimmick and I got taken for a fool. But I assure you it’s not only real, but a true gem in the evolution of computing.
Sometime in the 1980s when I was a spotty teen, I picked up a calculator at a rummage sale. Protected by a smart plastic case, it was a pretty good condition Sinclair Scientific that turned out when I got it home to have 1975 date codes on its chips, and since anything with a Sinclair badge was worth having it became mine for a trifling amount of money. It had a set of corroded batteries that had damaged one of its terminals, but with the application of a bit of copper strip I had a working calculator.
And what a calculator! It didn’t have many buttons at a time when you judged how cool a scientific calculator was by the prolific nature of its keyboard. This one looked more akin to a run-of-the-mill arithmetic calculator, but had button modes for trigonometric functions and oddly an enter key rather than an equals sign. The handy sticker inside the case explained the mystery, this machine used so-called Reverse Polish Notation, or RPN. It spent several years on my bench before being reverently placed in a storage box of Sinclair curios which I’ve spent half a day turning the house over to find as I write this article.
I was reminded of my Sinclair Scientific recently when I read a Hackaday comment which introduced the inventor of RPN, Jan Łukasiewicz, as an engineer rather than a mathematician. I had not previously encountered him so this opened up a fascinating exploration of his work, plus a revisiting of RPN as an adult rather than as a soldering-iron-wielding teen. Simply put, RPN is a specific method of writing math equations that is still human while being suitable for input into a computer with limited memory.
The first thing to learn about RPN is that the “Polish” part comes from Łukasiewicz’s nationality. Perhaps we Anglophones should put in a bit of effort to learn how to pronounce his name. Then the second lesson is that the “Reverse” part is important, but a smokescreen that relates only to the direction in which it is written. Write the expression one way round and it’s Polish notation, the other way and it’s Reverse Polish notation.
The feature which makes PN and RPN special is that the operator does not come between operands, but follows them. So for example, where you might be used to writing
2+2= to get 4, in PN you would write
+ 2 2 , and in RPN you would write
2 2 + .
[Łukasiewicz] was a logician, and his notation was designed with the purpose of removing parentheses when each function has a constant number of arguments. Thus, we’re used to writing
(2+2)*3 to get 12. In PN we write
* 2 2 + 3 , and in RPN we write
2 2 + 3 * .
PN and RPN might be one of those slightly interesting mathematical factoids some of us in our community have heard about in passing some time in our education. But in fact is it much less obscure than that because RPN has a very useful property. It lends itself to use with a stack, to perform calculations. The operands and operator are in effect ready lined-up to be to be distinguished from each other by their order of precedence, meaning that a device such as a calculator could be produced more easily using RPN than conventional notation. While those of us who still use a physical calculator are used to conventional notation as an input, some earlier calculators used RPN to do more with less.
Which brings us back to my Sinclair Scientific mentioned above. When people think of an RPN calculator, it’s likely that they’ll single out Hewlett-Packard as a manufacturer. You can still buy an HP that uses RPN, and indeed not so long ago their adherence to RPN was considered a significant selling point by HP. But the Sinclair is a little different. Clive Sinclair always made a speciality of extracting the maximum performance from the minimum of components to deliver the lowest price, even if sometimes the quality or utility of his products suffered as a result.
This calculator then is a Sinclair product at its finest, featuring a cheap arithmetic calculator chip from Texas Instruments, the TMS0805, coaxed into offering trigonometric and logarithmic functions by some astounding coding from Sinclair employee Nigel Searle. The result was a single chip∗ scientific calculator at a fraction of the cost of those from TI or HP, but with the penalty of reduced speed and floating-point accuracy. We covered [Ken Shirriff]’s reverse engineering of a Sinclair Scientific a few years ago, even today it’s an intriguing machine.
In use it’s a frustrating exercise in learning RPN again on the fly, that turns into something close to a mathematical puzzle as the minutes tick by and that LED display drinks power from its 4 AAA batteries. That would have been no laughing matter in 1975, as a set of 4 alkaline AAAs would have been considerably more expensive in real terms than they are now. Once you are in the RPN Zone it really is extremely logical and easy to use, but the same can’t quite be said for the Sinclair. A complex sequence of keys is required for most of its functions, meaning that its novelty wears off after a while. Still, with early ’70s design aesthetic, at least it’s quite attractive to look at.
∗ Technically the Cambridge has 3 chips, the TMS0805 and a couple of display drivers. But they’re ancillary to the processor, and the HP calculator at the time used a 5-part processor chipset.
HP9100A image, the first Hewlett-Packard calculator to use RPN, Rama, [CC BY-SA 2.0].
24 thoughts on “Reverse Polish Notation and its Mildly Confusing Elegance”
Nice thing about RPN. Only one person ever borrowed my calculator. :-)
I went from sweet little decimal trig log-log slide rule to a TI-10, but once I got my HP-25 I never looked back. After the 25 died from an unfortunately under designed power supply I reluctantly moved to the HP-48. I’ve since bought every HP RPN calculator I’ve found at a garage sale as a backup.
Going from the TI-10 to the HP-25 I loved being able to immediately start in on the equation I was trying to solve. The TI took about as much pre-work time as it took to solve the equation using the HP-25. I have an emulator on my phone now of both the 25 and 48 but still love the feel of the keypad on the originals.
In 1972, I was going to Rice University.One day I got to a Physics test only to realize I’d forgotten my calculator. I saw the TA proctoring the test had a calculator pouch on his belt, so I asked him if I could borrow it for the test. “Sure”, he replied, with a smile and handed it to me. I wondered what he was smirking about. I soon discovered that his calculator was a just-released HP-35 – an RPN calculator, at a time when no one (including me) was familiar with it. I did…poorly…on that test.
I once failed a chemistry test in collage because on the day of the test our professor told us to put away our calculators and proceeded to hand out a set of TI graphing calculators. I was so used to using RPN calculators that I kept getting the wrong answers to my calculations. Since my math & equations were correct (except where I used the calculator) she let me re-do the math and I went from a failing grade to an almost perfect one.
I learned electronics on a RPN calculator in highschool, we all used emulators for the HP-42s. Our teacher argued it was the best calculator ever made for finding resonance.
I’ve been using the emulator on every computer and phone ever since. Works pretty good for complex numbers.
Ahem, still in use today….
apt-get install x48
I think it teaches the concept of the stack very nicely
Funny, I got a 42S in 1991 or 1992 and it’s the only electronics I own that has gradually *appreciated* in value. I never would have guessed that it would become THE reference RPN calculator from HP’s “good old days.” I got hooked on RPN with a 11C my HP-employed cousin gave me in the mid ’80s, so when I wanted something more powerful when in engineering school, the 42S was the obvious pick at the time.
Re: RPN, it ruined “regular” calculators for me: they make no sense at all! I can’t run a long calculation on them to save my life. Good thing there are HP calculator emulators all over the place :)
p.s. I still use my 11C and 42S all the time, they’re so well built and the buttons still feel *just* *right* after all these years.
That HP-9100 picture brings back memories. That was the first computer I ever touched. We had an after-school computer class in about 1971, and that was one of the machines we learned to program.
I still use RPN, but my weapon of choice now is the HP-42S.
I love “cryptic” ways of solving things. RPN shows up in useful places like putting math formulas into command line arguments.
Interesting! I never knew Sinclair made RPN calculators.
One note: the Polish notation expression should be * + 2 2 3, right?
I thought it was more like “I thought only HP made RPN pocket calculators”.
But that’s not fair, National Semiconductor had a scientific calculator around 1974, I guess it was, and it used RPN. Beyond those three, I can’t think of others back then that did RPN.
Michael
I have an HP-25 (still working!) and an HP-41C, also working. I run a 41C emulator on Linux, Windows and my iPhone.
I spent the time to learn RPN in college, and I find it much more intuitive.
And, yes, I can also use a slide rule. I got my first calculator, a Sears-branded Bowmar 4-banger, at Christmas, 1972. It lasted me through college, then I got the HP-25 when I started grad school.
Should have mentioned forth :-)
RPN is a good gateway to stack-based languages such as Forth and PostScript
The first handheld calculator I ever saw was an HP belonging to a good friend. It used RPN and I learned how to use it. It makes sense: the calculator cannot add until it has two numbers so why would you press + before it has both numbers?
Having learned RPN made it easy to catch on to Forth, which I learned about from the August 1980 issue of BYTE magazine. I sent off for the Fig-Forth listing for 8080 and typed in the Assembly code using Z80 mnemonics on a TRS-80 Model 2. Once it assembled and ran, I optimized the code for Z80 and it ran faster.
Arcane and eldritch text I conjure thee from the depths of tiiiiime….
https://archive.org/details/byte-magazine-1980-08
The YouTube link for the pronunciation gives a plausible American pronunciation that (of course) does not correspond at all to the Polish pronunciation. A better version, spoken by real Poles, might be found here: https://forvo.com/word/jan_%C5%82ukasiewicz/
You may now suggest complex jokes about unstable aircraft with Poles in the starboard side of the plane.
Although I have a glow in my heart for RPN and have owned a couple of HPs with that bent, it’s really a case of modifying the human to do it the way the machine wants it done. Now, that may well be because arithmeticians and algebraists chose to arbitrarily use infix notation when they could just as well have chosen prefix or postfix. Later mathematicians almost exclusively chose prefix notation for expressing functions, whose nomenclature and notation carried over into computer languages.
Still, being used to RPN made things simple and obvious to me the first time (and second time and third time) I wrote an expression parser and other compiler-like things.
Some of us old-time Unix hackers (I used Version 6) may still use the dc command on our Linux boxes. It’s an infinite-precision “desk calculator” that takes RPN.
$ dc
34 25*8+p
858
q
$
I am always amused to see these posts about RPN – it sometimes looks like an insult. RPN is Maths Science. It is just a way to get a production run going on a conveyer belt. And one implementation is Forth. See the Forth Bookshelf at https://www.amazon.co.uk/Juergen-Pintaske/e/B00N8HVEZM
An HP15C was my first. After screwing up a test because of the shit buttons on a TI, I forswore them forever.
My favorite RPN calculator now is calc.el in emacs. If you are in the intersection of RPN people and emacs people, it is an amazing tool. There is all sorts of stuff in there, unit conversions, binary logic, matrix math, equation simplification and much more.
got my HP45 in 1974 – really like it – but it was stolen with some other things – so sad – I still have an 11C on my desk – – was a bad day also when my 12C Financial had problems
Really like the ability to write programs for them – used one for food processing and the math to calculate when to end a cook process and calculate the actual process time in minutes – eliminated math errors – great calculators
The HP 16C Programmer’s Calculator was a fantastic tool. They still sell for quite a bit on eBay, and Swiss Micros even offers a new version. https://www.swissmicros.com/