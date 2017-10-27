Fail of The Week — Accidental Demagnetization

There’s a trick in the world of plastic enclosures. The threaded insert is a small cylinder of metal with threads on the inside and a rough edge on the outside. To make a plastic part with a hole for securely connecting bolts that can be repeatedly screwed without destroying the plastic, you take the threaded insert and press it (usually with the help of a soldering iron to heat the insert) into a hole that’s slightly smaller than the insert. The heat melts the plastic a little bit and allows for the insert to go inside. Then when it cools the insert is snugly inside the plastic, and you can attach circuit boards or other plastic parts using a bolt without stripping the screw or the insert. We’ve seen Hackaday’s [Joshua Vasquez] installing threaded inserts with an iron, as well as in a few other projects.
This trick is neat. And I’ve now proven that it does not work with neodymium magnets.
It happened while working on a new product. I’m using a plastic part as a rotating cover. In one position it covers two holes. In the other position, a magnet embedded in the plastic moves over a magnetic reed switch, supplying power to the microcontroller and turning the device on. It’s a slick way to turn on/off the device without a visible mechanical switch. Unfortunately, the magnets kept failing to trigger the switch. Eventually I discovered that the magnets were losing their magnetism when I was trying to press fit them into the plastic with the aid of a soldering iron. This was not a simple problem to troubleshoot.
We covered the basics of magnets nearly two years ago, and there is a specific property of magnets that tripped me up. Once heated up, magnets can lose their strength. For some metals these temperatures are pretty high. For neodymium, it happens to be very low.
Working Temp, Irreversible Loss, and Curie Temp
The max working temperature of a magnet is the temperature below which there should be no loss of strength, and for neodymium magnets this varies by grade of neodymium. The temperature for N-type comes in at 80°C, while AH-type is workable up to 230°C. Since ABS extrusion happens around 230°C, the temperature needed to insert a magnet will almost certainly be above the max for the magnet. Fortunately, the max working temperature is only for reversible loss. Once the magnet cools again, it should be at roughly the same strength, though prolonged heat can permanently reduce the strength.
The next level of damage is irreversible loss, which happens above the max working temperature but below the Curie temperature. In this region of heat, the magnet loses its strength, and that loss is maintained even after it is cooled. The only way to repair the magnet is to put it in a strong enough external magnetic field, but who wants to add an extra step of recovering the magnet after inserting it?
The Curie temperature is where the permanent damage takes place. Above this temperature, the magnet is done. For a neodymium magnet, the Curie temperature is 310°C for N-type, ranging up to 350°C for AH-type.
|Magnet type
|Max. working temperature
|Curie temperature
|Neodymium N
|80°C
|310°C
|Neodymium M
|100°C
|340°C
|Neodymium H
|120°C
|340°C
|Neodymium SH
|150°C
|340°C
|Neodymium UH
|180°C
|350°C
|Neodymium EH
|200°C
|350°C
|Neodymium AH
|230°C
|350°C
|Nickel
|354°C
|Iron
|770°C
|Cobalt
|1127°C
In theory, then, it may be possible to heat up a magnet to snuggle into some ABS and only suffer some reversible loss of strength, but if you aren’t careful and have your iron set to max, you’ll destroy the magnet permanently. In the future I’m not going to risk it. I’ll be 3D printing my holes slightly larger than the magnet and using an adhesive.
This lesson only cost me a buck in lost magnets and some time. May my shame and failure bring you success.
12 thoughts on “Fail of The Week — Accidental Demagnetization”
High School shop class told me that heat and vibration are the biggest enemies of magnets.
My Weller soldering iron has a magnetic element for temperature control. When the tip reaches a certain temperature, the magnet loses its magnetism and the heating element disengages. when the tip cools down a bit the magnetism returns, and so does the heating element. You can hear it clicking on and off while the iron is setting in its stand.
IIRC, this is called the Maxwell temperature.
Oh, but its magnet isn’t neodymwhatever.
I found it best to use a threaded neodymium magnet.
After a while the glue fails and the magnet sticks to the metal surface and not the plastic part.
Maybe cyanoacrylate is the wrong adhesive for this ?
ca is the wrong adhesive for anything
It seems to work good enough for fingers.
It’s good for gluing skin lacerations (commercial name: Dermabond) though the formulation is a bit different than the stuff you buy at the hardware store in terms of side chains on the molecular structure.
Shape the cavity to be trapezoidal in cross-section, with the wide end *inside* the part. Make the cavity deep enough to have a millimeter or so clearance above the magnet when it is inserted. Use epoxy, and make sure there’s enough to cover the magnet surface when it’s pushed down into the opening. It will be permanently locked in place, and the magnet will still be close enough to the surface to activate any reed or hall-effect switch.
You could make a cavity in the part for the magnet to sit in, pause the print just before covering it up to insert the magnet, then resume the print to close the magnet inside. No magnet heating or glue needed.
Unless it’s strong enough to affect the print head, which may contain ferromagnetic parts and distort the print all around it.
I go over friction-fitting magnets in holes in one of my .IO projects:
https://github.com/OpticsBench/laser-cut-optics-bench/wiki/Before-You-Cut
Basically, if you make the hole 0.05mm smaller than the object, you can press the item in with a strong friction fit that will hold the item for most purposes. The project specifically describes doing this with magnets.
If using a laser cutter, you need to also compensate for the kerf of the beam, and the text explains how to do that. For example the laser at my hackerspace: a 6mm magnet needs a 5.87mm hole.
I don’t know how you would get that level of accuracy in a 3d print, but you could drill or ream the hole to the correct size after printing.
Friction fit: Hole 0.05mm smaller
Snug fit: Hole exact size of object
Rattle fit: Hole 0.2mm larger
“Friction fit” means the object won’t come out without being pressed.
“Snug fit” means the object might fall out under vibration.
“Rattle Fit” is for when you want a person putting things into the hole; for example, when lasercutting a holder for your socket-wrench sockets. Each hole should be 0.2mm larger than the socket for ergonomic ease of use.
Just print a clip for the magnet (or add it to your existing model). If you want to press-fit, use one of those button-cell battery clips. Then the magnet never even sees the heat.