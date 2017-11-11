(Nearly) All Your Computers Run MINIX

Are you reading this on a machine running a GNU/Linux distribution? A Windows machine? Or perhaps an Apple OS? It doesn’t really matter, because your computer is probably running MINIX anyway.
There once was a time when microprocessors were relatively straightforward devices, capable of being understood more or less in their entirety by a single engineer without especially God-like skills. They had buses upon which hung peripherals, and for code to run on them, one of those peripherals had better supply it.
A modern high-end processor is a complex multicore marvel of technological achievement, so labyrinthine in fact that unlike those simple devices of old it may need to contain a dedicated extra core whose only job is to manage the rest of the onboard functions. Intel processors have had one for years, it’s called the Management Engine, or ME, and it has its own firmware baked into the chip. It is this firmware, that according to a discovery by [Ronald Minnich], contains a copy of the MINIX operating system.
If you are not the oldest of readers, it’s possible that you may not have heard of MINIX. Or if you have, it might be in connection with the gestation of [Linus Torvalds]’ first Linux kernel. It’s a UNIX-like operating system created in the 1980s as a teaching aid, and for a time it held a significant attraction as the closest you could get to real UNIX on some of the affordable 16-bit desktop and home computers. Amiga owners paid for copies of it on floppy disks, it was even something of an object of desire. It’s still in active development, but it’s fair to say its attraction lies in its simplicity rather than its sophistication.
It’s thus a worry to find it on the Intel ME, because in that position it lies at the most privileged level of access to your computer’s hardware. Your desktop operating system, by contrast, sees the hardware through several layers of abstraction in the name of security, so a simple OS with full networking and full hardware access represents a significant opportunity to anyone with an eye to compromising it. Placing tinfoil hats firmly on your heads as the unmistakable thwop of black helicopters eases into the soundscape you might claim that this is exactly what they want anyway. We would hope that if they wanted to compromise our PCs with a backdoor they’d do it in such a way as to make it a little less easy for The Other Lot. We suspect it’s far more likely that this is a case of the firmware being considered to be an out-of-sight piece of the hardware that nobody would concern themselves with, rather than a potential attack vector that everyone should. It would be nice to think that we’ll see some abrupt updates, but we suspect that won’t happen.
Intel I7 processor underside: smial [FAL].
5 thoughts on “(Nearly) All Your Computers Run MINIX”
Before reading… I’m guessing it has something to do with the embedded microcontrollers responsible for?: (Platform/generation dependent) intel ME, the bring-up processor(s), Intel Bootguard (Secureboot before secureboot), some others I forgot.
I’ll now read the article…
Efficient, secure, flexible – pick two. A simple solution doesn’t have to be insecure – each level of abstraction introduces it’s own attack surface. A micro controller doesn’t need to support arbitrary data, packets, device drivers, hardware, or even protocols.
For example, if their ethernet MAC was one time configured to DMA packets matching a certain specification into a fixed size buffer, kept well away from other data, then it’s easily conceivable that many buffer related exploits would simply be impossible. Similarly, using constrained parameters and data layouts within packets would seriously limit opportunities for attack, especially if the interpreting code eschewed the stack and heap and used entirely static memory allocation.
Does this include Arm devices??? If not then your opening statement may not be as probable as you think. I’m using a chrome book, arm based version. Then there are all the iOS and android devices where only a very, VERY small number have an Intel chip. I would say it’s just as probable that a reader is using an Arm based device.
Question is, is there an Arm alternative to Intel ME???
P.s I have one Intel system and more than 10 Arm based ones. Chromebook, phone, tablet and many raspberry pi’s.
“(NEARLY) ALL YOUR COMPUTERS RUN MINIX” No they don’t
I don’t agree with the (implied) statement that simplicity means insecurity. And the article does not even mention that MINIX is a micro-kernel where userland AND drivers are isolated. Thus it is fair to say that MINIX was built with security in mind. That being said, I still consider this whole setup to be insecure for the same reason it was before: a lot of code that has access to the whole hardware and is unlikely to be upgraded in the future, someone will eventually find a nasty exploit.