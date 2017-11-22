We all know the old saw: if it’s too good to be true, it probably is. But nowhere does this rule seem to break down as regularly as when we order parts. Bangood, AliExpress, and eBay are flooded with parts ready to be magically transported across the globe to our doorsteps, all at prices that seem to defy the laws of economics.
Most of these transactions go off without a hitch and we get exactly what we need to complete our Next Cool Thing. But it’s not always so smooth, as [Kerry Wong] recently discovered with an eBay order that resulted in some suspicious chips. [Kerry] ordered the AD633 analog multiplier chips as a follow-up to his recent Lorenz Attractor X-Y recorder project, where he used an Arduino to generate the chaotic butterfly’s data set as a demo for the vintage instrument. Challenged in the comments to do it again in analog, [Kerry] did his homework and found a circuit to make it happen. The needed multipliers were $10 a pop on DigiKey, so he sourced cheaper chips from eBay. The $2 chips seemed legit, with the Analog Devices logo and everything, but the circuit didn’t work. [Kerry]’s diagnosis in the video below is interesting, and it’s clear that the chips are fakes. Caveat emptor.
Here’s hoping that [Kerry] sources good chips soon and regales us with a successful build. Until then, what are your experiences with cheap chips? Have you been burned by overseas or domestic suppliers before? Does any single supplier seem like a better bet to you, or is it all hit or miss? Sound off in the comments below.
6 thoughts on “Fail of the Week: Cheap Chips Cause Chaos”
There are several reasons why you will get duds.
1. The chip is an outright fake something completely different to what you wanted.
2. The chip is a lower spec part that has been relabelled, some people won’t notice but if you use a part with to the limits of its expected spec and it is a lesser part not as capable it will fail.
3. The chip is recovered from e-waste and is faulty either through original device failure or by the recovery process.
4. The chip is a reject from the manufacturer that has been sold instead of destroyed.
Wonder if one sees more “fakes” where the originals are high-priced? In other words the more the originals cost, the more fakes there are.
Had the same happen to me buying “Ad597 K-Type Thermocouple Temperature Control Board Module Ultimaker New” for £4 on ebay. Should have known it was a bit shady because off the shelf a single AD597 costs about £8. But.. worth the try.
The temperature values were no where near that of an original. I have to admit though, I used the IC out of spec, supplying less voltage, which works fine for the real deal.
Of course, when I challenged the seller on ebay (chinese webshop, with an english drop address), they first denied the devices were fake, and after telling them several reasons why they were indeed fake, they just did’t respond anymore, nor did they refund anything.
But on the other hand – I did use the PCB they were on, I just soldered on a new AD597.
It would have been nice to see baseline testing of a genuine device to verify that the test was set up correctly, but that would have required having one! I can understand how people can make money from out of spec devices but it seems a lot of effort to create fake packaging with some unknown chip inside for probably little return. Maybe they are complete test failures that someone picked up thinking they were just out of spec. That would make more commercial sense although it doesn’t help the buyer.
I once asked a gentleman giving a seminar on counterfeit components and an SMTA event just how far down the component food chain to expect to see counterfeit parts. I mean, really, there had to be a limit where the part just wasn’t worth the effort. Expensive large-scale IC’s, definitely worth the effort to counterfeit. Generic 2N2222A transistors ? The answer shocked me – he identified that components were being “recycled” all the way down to chip caps and resistors. There are no parts too low on the food chain not to counterfeit.
And the people removing the parts from scrap boards, washing them in the river and leaving them on the sidewalk to dry felt that they were providing a great service by recycling all of those components.
Be careful where you source your parts!
Once upon a time, a certain, now defunct, computer company with a large retail chain bought a lot of Z80’s from SGS that were manufactured in Italy. They were, of course, the cheapest vendor.
Mostly they worked fine. 90+% of the time. There were, however, two apps that crashed reliably. Every time. One was the word processor, the other was a pretty popular game. Much digging/debugging later, we discovered that the processors didn’t have the alternate register set. Most code never used it, but these two made extensive use of the alternate registers. Oops.
Replace it with Genuine Zilog and you’re off.
Thanks Captain Zilog!