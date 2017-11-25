Linux audio may be confusing for the uninitiated. As a system that has evolved and spawned at least two independent branches over time it tends to produce results that surprise or irritate the user. On the other hand it is open source software and thus can be fixed if you know what you do.
Over at reddit [rener2] was annoyed by the fact that listening to music on his laptop was a significantly worse experience under Linux than under Windows. Running Windows the output of the headphone jack covered the whole spectrum while his Linux set up cut off the low end resulting in a tinny sound. The culprit in this is the sound card: it has two different output paths for the internal speakers and the headphone jack. The signal for the internal speakers is routed through a high pass filter to spare them the embarrassment of failure to reproduce low frequencies.
When headphones are plugged in, the sound card driver is supposed to make the sound card bypass the filter and deliver the full spectrum. The authors of the Windows driver knew this and had it taken care of. In his video [rener2] runs us through the process of patching the ALSA driver while referencing the documentation of a sound card that he deems ‘similar enough’ to his Realtek ALC288.
Once you have your audio setup figured out, you should consider trying your hand at signal processing with octave. Or you could ditch poorly supported hardware completely and stick a decent sound card on your Raspberry pi.
2 thoughts on “Fixing Linux Audio One Chipset at a Time”
i’ve had a Wolfson Audio Card attached to my Pi for over 2 years now. but 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio sounds the same as 16-bit/320kbit/44kHz compressed to me.
..and unrelatedly, whatever happened to the trend of sense via physical switching inside the line-out/headphone jacks? computers used to get a signal in order to know which jack had been penetrated and how to adjust the routing based on that. assignable outputs (profiles?) were also the norm, maybe they still are.
anyhow, it’s probably best to adopt digital audio output and stop tinkering with processing/filtering/levels at the source. however, pulling the digital stream from ports (or tapping hdmi) is probably less fun than fixing open source software.
>” 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio sounds the same as 16-bit/320kbit/44kHz compressed to me.”
Try running a signal generator and slowly sweeping upwards to 20 kHz. While the output will vanish somewhere between 13-16 kHz as you run out of hearing range, there will be occasional artifacts popping up where suddenly at 17-18 odd kHz you start to hear chirps and bleeps because of folding effects against the sampling rate.
This is no problem for compressed audio such as MP3 because it cuts off at 16 kHz anyways, but for things like live recordings and synthesizing sounds you yourself might do, it introduces an additional source of noise that makes the recording sound bad.