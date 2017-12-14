The Zombie Rises Again: Drone Registration Is Back

It’s a trope of horror movies that demonic foes always return. No sooner has the bad guy been dissolved in a withering hail of holy water in the denoeument of the first movie, than some foolish child in a white dress at the start of the next is queuing up to re-animate it with a careless drop of blood or something. If parents in later installments of popular movie franchises would only keep an eye on their darn kids, it would save everybody a whole lot of time!
The relevant passage can be found in section 1092(d) of the National Defense Authorization Act, on page 329 of the mammoth PDF containing the full text, and reads as follows:
(d) RESTORATION OF RULES FOR REGISTRATION AND MARKING OF UNMANNED AIRCRAFT
.—The rules adopted by the Administrator
of the Federal Aviation Administration in the matter of registration
and marking requirements for small unmanned aircraft (FAA-2015-
7396; published on December 16, 2015) that were vacated by the
United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit
in Taylor v. Huerta (No. 15-1495; decided on May 19, 2017) shall
be restored to effect on the date of enactment of this Act.
This appears to reverse the earlier decision of the court, but does not specify whether there has been any modification to the requirements to prevent their being struck down once more by the same angle of attack. In particular, it doesn’t change any of the language in the FAA Modernization Act of 2012, which specifically prevents the Agency from regulating hobby model aircraft, and was the basis of Taylor v. Huerta. Maybe they are just hoping that hobby flyers get fatigued?
We took a look at the registration system before it was struck down, and found its rules to be unusually simple to understand when compared to other aviation rulings, even if it seemed to have little basis in empirical evidence. It bears a resemblance to similar measures in other parts of the world, with its 250 g weight limit for unregistered machines. It will be interesting both from a legal standpoint to see whether any fresh challenges to this zombie law emerge in the courts, and from a technical standpoint to see what advances emerge from Shenzhen as the manufacturers pour all their expertise into a 250 g class of aircraft.
Thanks [ArduinoEnigma] for the tip.
12 thoughts on “The Zombie Rises Again: Drone Registration Is Back”
Am I terrible for thinking this is reasonable? Model aircraft used to require considerable practice to fly. Now literally anybody with a few hundred bucks can go buy a drone (multirotor) and ten minutes later be flying it somewhere he shouldn’t, crashing it into people, vehicles, or buildings, and generally ruining things for others in the hobby that are more responsible.
If somebody is really a bad actor, this won’t stop them, but it should help cut down on the stupid factor and may actually help people to fly a little more responsibly.
I’m more of a “solve problems with more freedom, not less” kind of guy, so I would propose that unregistered drones of any mass remain legal to fly, but also legal to shoot down or otherwise disable if flown over private property.
I’d rather not get pelted with birdshot or net weights while I mow my lawn because Elmer Fudd can’t aim.
Already existing laws regarding discharge of a firearm near a public road, into the air, etc would of course still apply.
So it’s legal to shoot down a drone, but illegal to miss?
How is that different than 25 years ago someone with a couple hundred bucks buying an RTF model and crashing it into people, buildings, equipment? You could probably even find an old Navy/Airforce target plane back then at the right swap meet or on this new online auction site where you can sell the junk in your basement.
I think it’s not the ease of availability that has changed but the ease of advertising & availability of small cameras. As you said flying used to be a niche hobby. It wasn’t well advertised you couldn’t order a plane while on the toilet (well, you could but the person on the other end of the phone might hang up).
For a person bent on doing harm, you don’t need much skill to crash into a target and a multi-rotor doesn’t make it much easier, if anything it reduces your payload over fixed wing. The big problem (in the west) has never been terrorists, it has been voyeurs, unethical journalists, & punks racing where they shouldn’t.
This regulation you are in favor of, doesn’t address the problem you want solved.
25 years ago, you could buy a RTF aircraft, but it took skill to get it more than a few feet in the air for more than a few seconds. Sure I crashed a bunch in trees and fields, and once broken they didn’t fly.
Today, buy a DJI quad copter at Target, push the throttle up, and watch it go up. It is actually harder to make it come down than go up. Up up and up, and suddenly you are near an aircraft flying over, or the wind blew it somewhere too far away to see it.
just like having to pass a drivers test has eliminated bad and drunk drivers. ba dump!
Sure, let’s deregulate internet service. You know who we really need to crack down on? The remote-control airplane folks!
You can thank Amazon, et al for this. They don’t want amateurs cluttering up “their” airspace. Foot-in-the-door, slippery slope, etc etc and so on and so on.
Surely it’d be easier and cheaper for them to just stop supplying them then? ;)
I really wish there was some constitutional protection about sneaking a heavy tome’s worth of loosely-related or just plain random laws through in one omnibus mega-legislation. The mummified frat boys who theoretically represent us absolutely never read these things, they just sign off for their lobbyists. Having those unelected sharks literally write our laws themselves with no oversight is just one more thing that makes this republic a farce.