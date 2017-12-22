This is more than a printing filament hack — closer to bleeding edge bio-engineering — but we can’t help but be fascinated by the prospect of 3D printing with filament that’s alive on a cellular level.
The team from MIT led by [Xuanhe Zhao] and [Timothy Lu] have programmed bacteria cells to respond to specific compounds. To demonstrate, they printed a temporary tattoo of a tree formed of the sturdy bacteria and a hydrogel ‘ink’ loaded with nutrients, that lights up over a few hours when adhered to skin swabbed with these specific stimuli.
So far, the team has been able to produce objects as large as several centimetres, capable of being adapted into active materials when printed and integrated as wearables, displays, sensors and more.
Using a predictive model developed alongside this ‘living ink’, designing responsive living materials where different regions of each print are able to communicate after a fashion of input and output signal luminescence is possible. Taking this to an extreme, a far future goal would to be printing ‘living’ computers.
Until then, it’s becoming possible to be a biohacker on the cheap.
[Via MIT News]
7 thoughts on “Living 3D Printer Filament”
maybe one day we’ll incorporate new organs into our genome. Like a co-processor or even a radio transceiver perhaps. no need for invasive surgery and artificial implants, just good old self-healing, self-replicating organics.
Das Blinkenlights comes to one’s body.
It’s more like 2D printing to me. Am I wrong?
Forget the Borg being nanotech, they’ll be biotech.
If we are pedantic about it, there’s no such thing as 2d printing, only 3d printing with a single layer. (Still has a z-axis, albeit small, therefore 3d)
OCTattoos from Peter Hamilton’s Commonwealth SF series.
– http://peterfhamilton.wikia.com/wiki/OCtattoo
Why, why, why did they have to add that stupid music into the video??? it’s so difficult to focus on the content with that bullshit noise in the background!