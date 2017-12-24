For many of us, a calculator is something we run as an app on our mobile phones. Even the feature phones of a couple of decades ago bundled some form of calculator, so that particular task has joined the inevitable convergence of functions into the one device.
For [Scott Howie] though, a mobile phone is something to run as an app on his calculator. He’s integrated a cellphone module into his TI-84 calculator, and though perhaps it won’t be knocking Apple or Samsung off their pedestals just yet, it’s fully functional and both makes and receives calls.
To perform this feat he’s taken the cellphone module and one of the tiniest of Arduino boards, and fitted them in the space beneath the TI-84’s keyboard by removing as much extraneous plastic as he could. The calculator’s 4 AAA cells could not supply enough power on their own, so he’s supplemented them with a couple more, and replaced the alkaline cells with rechargeables. A concealed switch allows the cellphone to be turned off to preserve battery life.
The calculator talks to the Arduino via a slightly unsightly external serial cable, and all his software is handily available in a GitHub repository. His video showing the whole build in detail is below the break, so if you fancy a calculator with cellular connectivity, here’s your opportunity. Hang on — couldn’t you use a device like this for exam cheating?
This remains as far as we know the only calculator/phone combination we’ve brought you, though we have seen Android on a calculator. Meanwhile other calculators have appeared here, such as this teardown of a classic Sinclair.
9 thoughts on “A Calculator With 3G Inside”
Nice work… okay, we really should be using a string, not an integer, for storing a phone number. In spite of telephone numbers being mostly numeric, they do not follow the usual rules that numbers do, particularly where leading zeroes are concerned.
That said, I’ll be looking into these… just found a local suppler:
https://tronixlabs.com.au/wireless/3g/adafruit-fona-3g-cellular-breakout-850-mhz-for-telstra-australia/
… pricey little buggers, but hopefully worth it.
Check aliexpress, you should be able to find similar boards for peanuts.
Yeah, I don’t trust AliExpress or BangGood. I hear too many horror stories regarding non-shipment of products or counterfeit goods.
That’s part of the advantage of most of the stuff costing <$10USD on those sites. If they don't ship it or it's garbage, at least you didn't spend much.
Personally I wouldn't buy anything through them that cost more than $30 or so to be safe, but that's just me.
You have it for half that price on eBay, it has 3G and GPS. If 3G is not important to you 2G boards are much much cheaper, like 10 bucks or so.
Sadly, eBay’s security policies are a joke. Gave up on them years ago.
I don’t mind paying a bit more to go through someone reputable… but it’s too easy to get scammed on sites like that.
Use paypal. Their policies are so generous for buyers that some sellers don’t like it – people buy something expensive, get it and then file a complaint. They get their money back and can keep the stuff. The seller can claim anything they want and paypal doesn’t care. If the seller complains too much their account get frozen and often never opened again.
Good for buyers (including scammers) but bad for sellers.
I’ve bought a lot of stuff on ebay and never had any problem no matter if the expensive or cheap, no matter from where in the world – US, Canada, South America, Europe, Russia, China, India, Israel.
I use eBay for few years, never had any problems or lost any money. Sometimes items are out of specs (batteries, adapters), i raise a complaint and usually get money back without need for sending item back. Sometimes you have to provide evidence you destroyed it, but in most cases it’s not required. I use Paypal for all payments, it works great and without risk.
Excellent job.
We used short range serial radio modules back in the day to keep usage free, but I like the added functionality you could achieve with the cell module. We made a closed version of icq (old chat app) to communicate with. A good challenge would be to add bluetooth , conceal the cable inside with a switch to disconnect it, and write a phone app (android/apple) to connect to your calc app, to enable texting back and forth via 3g if needed but by bt if not . The less you spend on a phone bill for it the more you have for new projects.