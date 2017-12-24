Edward Snowden Introduces Baby Monitor for Spies

Famed whistleblower [Edward Snowden] has recently taken to YouTube to announce Haven: an Open Source application designed to allow security-conscious users turn old unused Android smartphones and tablets into high-tech monitoring devices for free. While arguably Haven doesn’t do anything that wasn’t already possible with software on the market, the fact that it’s Open Source and designed from the ground up for security does make it a bit more compelling than what’s been available thus far.
Developed by the Freedom of the Press Foundation, Haven is advertised as something of a role-reversal for the surveillance state. Instead of a smartphone’s microphone and camera spying on its owner, Haven allows the user to use those sensors to perform their own monitoring. It’s not limited to the camera and microphone either, Haven can also pull data from the smartphone’s ambient light sensor and accelerometer to help determine when somebody has moved the device or entered the room. There’s even support for monitoring the device’s power status: so if somebody tries to unplug the device or cut power to the room, the switch over to the battery will trigger the monitoring to go active.
Thanks to the Open Source nature of Haven, it’s hoped that continued development (community and otherwise) will see an expansion of the application’s capabilities. To give an example of a potential enhancement, [Snowden] mentions the possibility of using the smartphone’s barometer to detect the opening of doors and windows.
With most commercially available motion activated monitor systems, such as Nest Cam, the device requires a constant Internet connection and a subscription. Haven, on the other hand, is designed to do everything on the local device without the need for a connection to the Internet, so an intruder can’t just knock out your Wi-Fi to kill all of your monitoring. Once Haven sees or hears something it wants you to know about it can send an alert over standard SMS, or if you’re really security minded, the end-to-end encrypted Signal.
The number of people who need the type of security Haven is advertised as providing is probably pretty low; unless you’re a journalist working on a corruption case or a revolutionary plotting a coup d’etat, you’ll probably be fine with existing solutions. That being said, we’ve covered on our own pages many individuals who’ve spent considerable time and effort rolling their own remote monitoring solutions which seem to overlap the goals of Haven.
So even if your daily life is more John Doe than James Bond, you may want to check out the GitHub page for Haven or even install it on one of the incredibly cheap Android phones that are out there and take it for a spin.
3 thoughts on “Edward Snowden Introduces Baby Monitor for Spies”
Sweet I have a small pile of old single core and dual core android phones that I will want to test these out on.
Watching the video I realized this is first time I ever watched/listened to Snowden speak. Wow. Is he always so….what’s the word…cringe? It seemed like he was trying to do a Steve Jobs thing. Well, Steve Jobs plus an infomercial salesman.
Glad this article explained WTF the project is about as well, since that video did little to explain the why and how of Haven.
I watched the video earlier and I didn’t quite get why this is so important until I read “The number of people who need the type of security Haven is advertised as providing is probably pretty low; unless you’re a journalist working on a corruption case or a revolutionary plotting a coup d’etat, you’ll probably be fine with existing solutions.”
So this could have been used to watch who planted the bomb in journalist Caruana Galizia’s car… or who murdered Anna Politkovskaya who wrote on the war in Chechenya and the book ‘Putin’s Russia’…. or who spiked Alexander Litvinenko tea with Polonium 210.
Of course these were all contract killings… the people who perpetrated them might go to jail but those who paid for them will never see the inside of one.
I do have one comment though…. I don’t think Snowden is the most knowledgeable guy in the room when it comes to security. When he was in exile in Hong Kong and he spoke with reporters he had them toss their cell phones in the freezer so they could not be traced. That doesn’t really work. If you want to quickly interfere with phone reception quickly you would be better off throwing it in the microwave oven (though even that isn’t the perfect solution).