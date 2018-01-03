If you’re old enough to remember Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) Televisions, you probably remember that Sony sold the top products. Their Trinitron tubes always made the best TVs and Computer Monitors. [Alec Watson] dives into the history of the Sony Trinitron tube.
Sony Color TVs didn’t start with Trinitron — for several years, Sony sold Chromatron tubes. Chromatron tubes used individually charged wires placed just behind the phosphor screen. The tubes worked, but they were expensive and didn’t offer any advantage over common shadow mask tubes. It was clear the company had to innovate, and thanks to some creative engineering, the Trinitron was born.
All color TV’s shoot three electron guns at a phosphor screen. Typical color TVs use a shadow mask — a metal sheet with tiny holes cut out. The holes ensure that the electron guns hit only the red, green and blue dots of phosphor. Trinitrons use vertical bars of single phosphor color and a picket fence like aperture grille. The aperture grill blocks less of the electron beam than a shadow mask, which results in a much brighter image. Trinitrons also use a single electron gun, with three separate cathodes.
[Alec] is doing some amazing work describing early TV systems and retro consumer electronics over on his YouTube channel, Technology Connections. We’ve added him to our Must watch subscription list.
Interested in retro CRTs? Check out Dan’s article on cleaning up the fogged plastic safety screen on the front of many CRTs.
9 thoughts on “Why Sony’s Trinitron Tubes Were the Best”
“The (Chromatron) tubes worked, but they were expensive and didn’t offer any advantage over common shadow mask tubes.” Pardon ? He explains in length how it was better and brighter (even brighter than Trinitron) but way too expensive to manufacture.
Did I miss something ?
I mostly remember the two thin support wires crossing the screen :)
It’s unfortunate that they’re no longer being produced, let alone considered to be reinvented; a niche market has recently taken rise (retro gaming & speedrunning) that consider trinitrons and the PVMs the holy grail in CRT TV’s.
A man can dream, I suppose.
Before Trinitron, color CRTs used a dot triad shadow mask. The electron guns were arranged in a triangle and fired at matching trios of holes in the mask, lighting up trios of Red, Green, and Blue phosphor dots.
Then came Trinitron, as explained above. Much brighter than the dot triad type.
The answer by The Rest of the Industry was the Slot Mask. Whomever first developed it essentially took the Trinitron grille and connected the vertical bars with a staggered array of horizontal bars. The cross connections eliminated the need for the Trinitron stabilizing wire across the middle of the grille. The phosphors were in vertical stripes like the Trinitron but Slot Mask still used three guns, arranged in a horizontal row. The result was a negligibly less bright image than Trinitron but coarser than Dot Triad.
The patents on Trinitron ran out not long before flatscreens tossed CRT onto the ash heap of history, but a few non-Sony TVs were made with Trinitron clone CRTs.
Slot Mask came before Trinitron? Huh…
The sad thing is that the Sun GDM5410 I have in my room here outperforms the LCD monitor I have at work on all metrics except power efficiency, compactness and weight. The LCD can do 1920×1080, the GDM5410 will happily accept 2048×1576.
I’d double check the power.
Yeah I’m sure it looks great on that 1280×1024 screen over VGA.
https://docs.sony.com/release//GDM5410.pdf
I miss my old 24″ trinitron crt, but by the time it died, it had so much burn in from 3d studio max, and maya, that it really wasn’t worth trying to resurrect. I got a good 10 years out of it. Theres something to be said for the professional grade CRT’s of the day. It took a long time for the LCD’s to really catch up to the color quality and performance of those displays.