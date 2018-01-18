An Arduino and a data radio can make a great remote sensor node. Often in such situations, the hardware ends up installed somewhere hard to get to – be it in a light fitting, behind a wall, or secreted somewhere outdoors. Not places that you’d want to squeeze a cable repeatedly into while debugging.
[2BitOrNot2Bit] decided this simply wouldn’t do, and decided to program the Arduinos over the air instead.
Using the NRF24L01 chip with the Arduino is a popular choice to add wireless communications to a small project. By installing one of these radios on both the remote hardware and a local Arduino connected to the programming computer, it’s possible to remotely flash the Arduino without any physical contact whatsoever using Optiboot.
The writeup is comprehensive and covers both the required hardware setup for both ends of the operation as well as how to install the relevant bootloaders. If you’re already using the NRF24L01 in your projects, this could be the ideal solution to your programming woes. Perhaps you’re using a different platform though – like an Arduino on WiFi? Don’t worry – you can do OTA updates that way, too.
3 thoughts on “Over The Air Updates For Your Arduino”
Seems horrendously complicated, my solution to this issue was to simply use a bluetooth->serial module (make sure you have one which hast the DTR pin broken out and working, not all of them do) connected to the remote arduino. All that is needed to communicate or program the arduino is to select the bluetooth serial port in the arduino IDE and hit program.
The one tricky part was that with the default pin on the usb->bluetooth adaptor it meant anyone could come and reprogram the device, so I ended up going down the rabbit hole of reflashing the bluetooth adapter to change its pin. This setup doesn’t seem to implement any security whatosever so I suppose that wouldn’t be an issue for this use case.
Just use a NodeMCU. Nothing additional required. The Arduino-IDE supports OTA. Only difference is that the update is through wifi instead of bluetooth.
Just as a alternative voice, I used Ariadne bootloader, reflash over the network, hacked it about a bit to secure the facility with a PIN on the webservers they run anyway to give basic security but its still tftp based and everything is plain text across the lan it doesn’t count for that much, but I don’t connect arduino’s in places they should be exposed to untrusted traffic anyway. You’ve only got to make one error…
https://github.com/per1234/Ariadne-Bootloader