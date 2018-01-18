Solenoids and Servos for Self Actuated Switches

The new hotness in home automation is WiFi controlled light switches. Sure, we’ve had computer-controlled home lighting for literally forty years with X10 modules, but now we have VC money pouring into hardware, and someone needs to make a buck. A few years ago, [Alex] installed WiFi switches in a few devices in his house and discovered the one downside to the Internet of Light Switches — his light switches didn’t have a satisfying manual override. Instead of cursing the darkness for want of an Internet-connected candle, [Alex] did the only sensible thing. He installed electromagnets, solenoids, and servos behind the light switches in his house.
The exact problem [Alex] is trying to solve here is stateful wall switches. With an Internet-connected lamp socket, the wall switch no longer functions. Being able to turn on a light when your phone is out of charge is something we all take for granted, and the solution is, of course, to have Internet-connected switches.
Being able to read the state of a switch and send some data off to a server is easy. For this, [Alex] used a WeMos D1 mini, a simple ESP8266-based board. The trick here, though, is stateful switches that can toggle themselves on and off. This is a mechanical build, and although self-actuated switches that can flip up and down by computer command exist, they’re horrifically expensive. Instead, [Alex] went the DIY route, first installing electromagnets behind the switches, then moving to solenoids, and finally designing a solution around four cheap hobby servos. The entire confabulation stuffed into a 2-wide electrical box consists of two switches, four hobby servos, the D1 mini, and an Adafruit servo driver board.
The software stack for this entire setup includes a NodeJS server connected to Orvibo Smart Sockets over UDP. Also on this server is a WebSocket server for browser-based clients that want to turn the lights on and off, a FauXMo server to turn the lights on and off via an Amazon Echo via WeMo emulation, and an HTTP server for other clients like [Alex]’ Pebble Watch.
This is, without question, the most baroque method of turning a lamp on and off that we’ve ever seen. Despite this astonishing complexity, [Alex] has something that is also intuitive to use and, to borrow an applhorism, ‘Just Works’. With a setup like this, anyone can flick a switch and turn a lamp on or off over the Internet, or vice-versa. This is the best Home Automation build we’ve ever seen.
You can check out [Alex]’ video demo of his build below, or his GitHub for the entire project here.
All the smart enabled bulbs ive used will come back on if you manually turn the outlet off and back on. Its a safety feature in case of fire. Similiar to why the hue color bulbs always first come on to white when the outlet switch is turned on.
I think smart bulbs are a bad idea though. Its better to by the smart on/off switches at the wall to control the bulb.
Urg. I just used the other available GPIO port in the 8244 to read a push button switch that will toggle the switch locally. You can do this on a -01. Much simpler and lower cost a mechanical solution.
Not going to work if the electric is out though, is it…
And “horifically expensive” read not actually that much electro-mechanical switch already exist too.
So a rube goldberg hack ?
2 relay per switch when 1 centrally and some extra levers would have made it a cheaper parts count but fair enough this aint going commerical.
Want to solve a smart switch problem? Lack of netural at the wall plate.
Pretty much every switch on the market requires a netural yet millions of houses dont have them across the globe at the switch.
Forget IoT, I have OCD and can’t do useful three and four-way switches because UP *must* be ON; otherwise I throw a “does not compute error”.
This appears to be the solution I need :), but maybe no computers in the mix, keep it siiimple.
No, that would be therapy :)
Just use momentary switches and be done with it..
Most home wifi routers have a limited number of connections quoted – 30 ish seems to be typical. Seems it would be easy to hit that limit with an ESPxxxx based approach?
So an on and off momentary switch is out of the question? It wouldn’t even have two be two push buttons, you could get one of these: http://www.cooperindustries.com/content/public/en/lighting/products/lighting_control_panels/_896597.html for example.
This also addresses a problem I have often encountered with my IOT builds… which is intuitiveness. For example, I use an installation bus system with momentary switches that each have an “UP” and a “DOWN” direction as well as the idle state. I thought it’d be logical to have the “UP” press turn things on and “DOWN” turn things off, but so far, every single visitor trying to operate the lights intuitively only tried to push the switch DOWN and was thus unable to turn on the light without asking for directions :-/
I was in a relatively new mansion in the early 1980’s.
In the Master Bedroom (I was delivering a large TV) they had a control panel that had an indicator bulb and a switch (momentary?) for every light in/on the house. That way, the owners didn’t have to go to the garage to turn off its light if someone had left it on. It may have had indicators/switches for the garage doors as well.
That’s one of the reasons my friends prefer IoT wall switches when possible. The physical switch becomes a toggle rather than a hard on-off.