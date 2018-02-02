What Are Those Hieroglyphics on Your Laptop Charger?

Look on the back of your laptop charger and you’ll find a mess of symbols and numbers. We’d bet you’ve looked at them before and gleaned little or no understanding from what they’re telling you.
These symbols are as complicated as the label on the tag of your shirt that have never taught you anything about doing laundry. They’re the marks of standardization and bureaucracy, and dozens of countries basking in the glow of money made from issuing certificates.
The switching power supply is the foundation of many household electronics — obviously not just laptops — and thus they’re a necessity worldwide. If you can make a power supply that’s certified in most countries, your market is enormous and you only have to make a single device, possibly with an interchangeable AC cord for different plug types. And of course, symbols that have meaning in just about any jurisdiction.
In short, these symbols tell you everything important about your power supply. Here’s what they mean.
It’s All About Market Access
How did every power supply end up plastered with hieroglyphics? It works like this; Acme Corp wants to sell a Thingamajig in Benchoffistan, so the company sends a pallet of Thingamajigs there. The Customs officer in Benchoffistan looks at this pile of goods and says “how will I know this thing is safe for my citizens to use? You must have appropriate certificates that say this product is allowed to be imported.” And just like that, an industry called “Market Access” is born.
Market Access deals with all kinds of problems: logistics, politics, taxes and tariffs, labels and user manuals, materials, timing, and even occasionally palm greasing. Every country has their own nuances, and there are some companies who specialize in helping negotiate this minefield. Russia requires special testing if a device uses encryption or connects to telecommunications equipment (BLE and WiFi both count). Many countries require in-country testing. Most require an in-country representative of the company to handle filings and communication. Some have lead times in the months.
Input/Output
The first thing you’ll see on every power supply is the Input and Output. The input is almost always “100-240V~50-60Hz. The world runs power to outlets in this range. It means that as an input, the plug expects to be connected to that range of input voltage and frequency. The United States uses 120V/60Hz, Europe uses 230V/50Hz, so it’s nice that the input has a range within all of the countries.
The output line has three pieces of information: the output voltage (typically 5V, 9V, 12V), a solid line over a dashed line indicating DC or a ~ indicating AC, and a current rating, usually in hundreds of milli-amps for smaller blocks that plug in, and amps for supplies where the brick is separate from the plug. When replacing a power supply, you’ll want to match the output voltage, match the AC/DC output, and the output amperage must be at least as big as the previous supply and it can be bigger. That number is just the maximum the supply is rated for, not how much it will deliver.
The next piece is the polarity. This looks like a circle with a + in it, a circle with a – in it, and a C in the center. Almost always, the – will point to the C and the + will point to a dot inside the C. This means that the plug has – (ground) on the outside and positive voltage on the inside. Some older plugs don’t conform to this, so you should always check before you uses a supply.
Generic Use
The house symbol means it’s meant for indoor use only, and the square inside a square means that the mains electricity is double insulated. The X through the garbage can means it should not be disposed of normally but instead recycled with other electronics.
Who Certified Your Power Supply?
There a few big companies that do the testing that have their own icons. It lends validity to the rest of the symbols if you can call up these companies and verify from a single source if they really do have each certificate.
You’ll most often see the UL symbol. UL is Underwriters Laboratories, which is a safety organization. They have a barrage of standard tests that they will run against the device to make sure that it is safe. In most cases, a UL certificate isn’t required for sale, but if your house burns down and it’s because of a non-UL listed supply blowing up, then the insurance company is going to put up a fight because you weren’t using safe equipment in your home. Many large retailers will require that your device be listed as well, since they don’t want to deal with any potential recalls or lawsuits from bad products. Next to each UL symbol should be a license number.
This is a good point to mention that many of these marks may be fake — I’ve run into that when sourcing USB power supplies for a product. Customs agents are going to see the symbol and may not follow up to see if the appropriate certificate actually applies to that product, so it’s not uncommon to look up a UL listing number and see pictures of a similar product. There’s some sort of balance, then, when investigating a product’s certificates. You want to see relevant certs and make sure they are legitimate, but you can’t check everything you touch.
What Countries Have Tested This Power Supply?
The rest of the symbols are going to be country specific, and there are a lot of countries with strange requirements for testing. Power supplies are one thing, but adding intentional radio emissions, like a WiFi or Bluetooth product, steps it up to a whole new level of testing and certifications that are beyond the scope of this article.
In general, the more certificates you see on a product, the less sketchy it is, and the bigger the company manufacturing the product. Small manufacturers aren’t going to have the money or interest to pursue a lot of certifications, and may be flying under the radar on a lot of their sales. It’s also an indicator that the product doesn’t change frequently, and that they’ve locked down their assembly line. You won’t see the manufacturer removing critical components to shave costs at the expense of safety.
China export /= CE(europe) both examples present in title picture.
I thought that was thoroughly debunked already?
From Wikipedia:
“A logo very similar to CE marking has been alleged to stand for China Export because some Chinese manufacturers apply it to their products. However, the European Commission says that this is a misconception. The matter was raised at the European Parliament in 2008. The Commission responded that it was unaware of the existence of any “Chinese Export” mark”
The “China Export” thing is a joke, like that’s what back-alley shops in China stamp on a product so they can export it to Europe.
“They’re the marks of standardization and bureaucracy, and dozens of countries basking in the glow of money made from issuing certificates.”
Or just what companies stamp on their chargers when they are trying to clone legitimate AC to DC power supplies and pass them off as name brand or official products. There’s been a number of in depth teardown articles here about how the quality of some of those is amazingly suspect and that’s being generous. Some probably are not half bad though but it’s difficult to tell for sure.
Does eBay still basically turn a blind eye to this? They were so eager to open up subsidized “free” shipping from (mostly) China to drive revenue growth that they have let in a whole host of total junk products, these type of power supplies included. Even basic cables and other electronics are surprisingly not only frequently totally counterfeit but many times what the sellers actually send you is actually physically different from the actual photos.
Then they ask you to ship it back for a refund. Wait, what?
China Export is a myth, but the fake CE mark is something you will find everywhere, sometimes the spacing is wrong as instead of using the official mark they simply use a home mad copy.
Trends in miniaturisation mean that a lot of companies simply compress the CE markings to make space on the product. Plus the Chinese aren’t too bad in getting the spacing right either.
Even big companies can mess up ce lettering spacing so it’s not that good an identifier of quality.
“They’re the marks of standardization and bureaucracy, and dozens of countries basking in the glow of money made from issuing certificates”
I’m reading that as “someone else, probably the evil government, is getting rich from keeping me safe”.
That’s a typical American way of thinking, and that’s why we never get anything nice.
Keeping safe and making money. What’s not to love?
Not quite. I’m American, so I suppose you should consider that bias. Most countries are now requiring that you test LOCALLY to get certified, even though physics look pretty much the same at this scale all over the world. Even if you perform and pass the test, you cannot get certified unless it’s done on their soil. Nationalism isn’t just an American institution, ya know.
The problem is that safety requirements tend to always increase and never decrease. This means they inevitably pass by the sweet spot and become a nuisance and limits development and progress.
Obviously, there are various stakeholders that actually do profit from increasing requirements and that simply have safety as a business model, without caring much about actual safety itself. It’s also hard to argue against safety, so these parties generally win any discussion.
In some countries there are stupid amounts of requirements when it comes to products that really aren’t that complicated or dangerous. Other products which pose a similar amount of danger to the user sometimes have a lot less stringent requirements.
Oh you want to use a barcode? You have to register it first and we are the only company who registers barcodes. Oh you only want one? That costs even more. Economy of scale and all, right?
It is NOT a charger, just a power supply. The charger is in the computer.
I once had a Dodge-brand charger for rent. Now, that is a Charger! These China chargers are nothing compared to it.
There’s also a turbocharger in my company’s car, but I never tried to charge a battery with it.
“so you should always check before you uses a supply”
Meesa Electwical Engineer, yousa annie skywalker!
We were having a nice thing here and then you do this.
They are not /chargers/ but power supplies. Charging circuitry are inside the laptop.
I had a pretty well faked Toshiba laptop PSU that failed withing 2 weeks of purchase. Almost all safety marks were faked perfectly except for that argentinian one. It said “RAPUBUCA ARGENTINA” instead of “REPUBLICA ARGENTINA”.
Hieroglyphic is an adjective, while hieroglyph is a name. Stop scorching my eyes, HaD
I have never seen any power supply that gives current capability in hundreds of milli amps, I have only seen amps or milli amps. Any pictures of such things?
I can see how that is ambiguous. I meant you usually see things like 500mA or 300mA, but never 275mA or non-hundred increments.
Ah, there’s me expecting “dA” which is perfectly valid but not a generally used SI unit.
I( have power supplies here rated (labelled) at 750 ma and 350 ma and various totally absurd values in between.
“In general, the more certificates you see on a product, the more widely distributed their fake is and the more effort they’re wiling to invest in printing them on the housing to be sure it sells.”
Fixed that for you.