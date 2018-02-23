What is it about a computer that was introduced 36 years ago by a company that would be defunct 12 years later that engenders such passion that people still collect it to this day? We’re talking about the Commodore 64, of course, the iconic 8-bit wonder that along with the other offerings from Commodore International served as the first real computer to millions of us.
There’s more to the passion that Commodore aficionados exhibit than just plain nostalgia, though, and a new documentary film, The Commodore Story, seeks to explore both the meteoric rise and fall of Commodore International. Judging from the official trailer below, this is a film anyone with the slightest interest in Commodore is not going to want to miss.
It will of course dive into the story of how the C-64 came to be the best selling computer in history. But Commodore was far from a one-trick pony. The film traces the history of all the Commodore machines, from the PET computers right through to the Amiga. There are interviews with the key players, too, including our own Bil Herd. Bil was a hardware engineer at Commodore, designing several machines while there. He has shared some of these stories here on Hackaday, including the development of the C128 (success to the C64) and making the C364 speak.
We can’t wait to watch this new documentary and luckily we won’t have to. It’s set to start streaming on Netflix, Amazon, and iTunes today, so pop up some popcorn and settle in for a two-hour ride through computer history. However, those of you in the Mountain View area have an even better opportunity this evening.
The Commodore Story will be premiered live at 6:30pm PST at the Computer History Museum. Grab your tickets to the premiere and a Q&A session with Bil Herd, Leonard Tramiel, and Hedley Davis.
8 thoughts on ““The Commodore Story” Documentary Premieres Today”
It’s a bit scary to see all those white rich middle-aged men all together at the same time, and pretty much not a single person not fitting the mold.
That’s a rather racist comment. Remember, it goes both ways.
There is racism there all right, but it’s not introduced by the comment.
I suspect in polite society one isn’t suppose to point out what they see.
Please elaborate on why this is “scary”.
It would be difficult to interview the women and non-white people who built the C64 in the 80s – assuming they didn’t actually work on the project at the time. Diversity wasn’t exactly a goal in the early computer industry.
As to the predominance of white dudes at the tradeshows in the trailer… well, I wonder how much it represents the real composition of the community. It may also be an artifact of where they chose to film.
If I may be facetious for a bit: is “white balding dudes forking over exorbitant amounts of money for long-obsolete, heavy, ugly, and otherwise useless technology” really a community that ANYONE aspires to be a part of? :P
“What is it about a computer that was introduced 36 years ago by a company that would be defunct 12 years later that engenders such passion that people still collect it to this day?”
Kind of like remembering one’s first date, years after the event. There may be others, but that first is special.
I can’t think of any device that impacted my young life as much as that little beige computer. People? Sure. Events? Yeah. But a machine, a thing? It inspired my imagination, changed my interests, maybe even the direction of my life. Nothing else comes close. What a thing it was. Thank you, Commodore.