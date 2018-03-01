Rain barrels are a great way to go green, as long as your neighborhood doesn’t frown upon them. [NikonUser]’s barrel sits up high enough that he has to climb up on an old BBQ and half-dangle from the pipe to check the water level, all the while at the risk of encountering Australian spiders.
Arachnophobia, it turns out, is a great motivator. At first, [NikonUser] dreamed up a solar-powered IoT doodad that would check the level and report the result on a web page. He battled the Feature Creep and decided to build a handheld device that pings the water level with an ultrasonic sensor and displays it on a 7-segment.
Everything is contained in a water-resistant box and driven by an Arduino Pro. The box is mounted on a piece of scrap lumber that lays across the top of the barrel. This allows the HC-SR04’s eyes to peer over the edge and send pings toward the bottom. It also helps to keep the readings consistent and the electronics from taking a swim.
Operation is simple: [NikonUser] reaches up, sets the plank across the barrel, and pushes the momentary. This activates the Arduino, which prompts the HC-SR04 to take several readings. The code averages these readings, does a little math, and displays the percentage of water remaining in the barrel.
Interested in harvesting rain water, but not sure what to do with it? You can use it for laundry, pour it in the toilet tank instead of flushing, or make an automated watering system for your garden.
11 thoughts on “Pinging the Depths of a Rain Barrel”
Rain barrel WTF everyone knows its a rain tank :roll eyes: Yanks.. I dont know ;-)
my tanks could use something like that – with an remote readout would be good :)
I think they’re called cisterns, you insenitive clod! ;-)
Not sure where others have seen them but in the US the above ground ones look like Whiskey barrels. In NY city, where I grew up the tanks were huge and weren’t capturing rain water. Growing up every TV Western town had barrels. ;-) The trains had the tanks.
I have only heard “cistern” used in naming an underground water storage tank.
you don’t need arachnophobia to fear Australian spiders.
+1 I’m a big spider fan but those f#$kers are next level..
Having been bitten by a small American spider (size of a US quarter) I don’t want to know anything about spiders any larger. Nasty bite that hurt for weeks.
Thinking an esp8266 would make this a whole lot easier and more flexible…
You could save yourself the climb and just install a pressure cell off a connection at the bottom of the tank. Get one that measures in inches of water column (“H20). Or, if you do not need the reading to be recorded, just a good old fashion sight glass.
He’s Australian, he’d have no idea what an inch is…
B^)
Mine has a hole near the bottom with a bulkhead fitting and a clear hose to the top. I can just look and see the level.
You could also use a clear plastic tube (like aquarium air tube) coming off the bottom of the barrel. Just securely hang the other end up towards the top, and you’re done! Personally though, I’m a fan of the HC-SR04 sensors. I use one in my water softener to keep track of the salt level and use either Domoticz or Node-Red to alert me when it’s low.