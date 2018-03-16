Whether we like it or not, eventually the day will come where we have to admit that we outgrew our childhood toys — unless, of course, we tech them up in the name of science. And in some cases we might get away with simply scaling things up to be more fitting for an adult size. [kenmacken] demonstrates how to do both, by building himself a full-size 1:1 RC car. No, we didn’t forget a digit here, he remodeled an actual Honda Civic into a radio controlled car, and documented every step along the way, hoping to inspire and guide others to follow in his footsteps.
To control the Civic with a standard RC transmitter, [kenmacken] equipped it with a high torque servo, some linear actuators, and an electronic power steering module to handle all the mechanical aspects for acceleration, breaking, gear selection, and steering. At the center of it all is a regular, off-the-shelf Arduino Uno. His write-up features plenty of videos demonstrating each single component, and of course, him controlling the car — which you will also find after the break.
[kenmacken]’s ultimate goal is to eventually remove the radio control to build a fully autonomous self-driving car, and you can see some initial experimenting with GPS waypoint driving at the end of his tutorial. We have seen the same concept in a regular RC car before, and we have also seen it taken further using neural networks. Considering his background in computer vision, it will be interesting to find out which path [kenmacken] will go here in the future.
8 thoughts on “Go Big Or Go Home – This Arduino RC Car Can Take You There”
Why not go for a RC shipliner?
That thing is dangerous.
It’s inspired me to put some servos on my old chainsaw.
…and strap it to an RC controlled PowerWheels ;)
You misspelled “awesome” I’m afraid.
I love how it still has number plates on it – it’s not like it’s legal to use on the road any more.
Given there is space inside for more equipment it would be great to put some Wi-Fi cameras inside and make it a 1st person POV driving setup
…Does this technically make it illegal for road use? All the systems are there. I’m pretty sure this would pass inspection around where I live. It’s not like they specify that a steering system requires a wheel instead of a thumbstick.
Not sure where you live, but a lot of DOT vehicle codes DO specify a “Direct mechanical linkage between the operator and the method of steering” (which is why 4-wheel hydraulic steering is illegal for on-road use, for example).
That thing is cool as hell. Just don’t point it at anyone ;)