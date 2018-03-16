Are you Dying to Upload Your Brain?

Cryonics — freezing humans for later revival — has been a staple of science fiction for ages. Maybe you want to be cured of something presently incurable or you just want to see the future. Of course, ignoring the problem of why anyone wants to thaw out a 500-year-old person, no one has a proven technology for thawing out one of these corpsicles. You are essentially betting that science will figure that out sometime before your freezer breaks down. A new startup called Nectome funded by Y Combinator wants to change your thinking about preservation. Instead of freezing they will pump you full of preservatives that preserve your brain including fine structures that scientists currently believe contain your memories.
Nectome’s strategy isn’t to have you revived like in conventional cryonics. They think the technology to do high definition scans of your preserved brain will exist soon. Those scans might allow future scientists to recreate your brain in a simulation. That isn’t really the same as coming back to life, though. At least we don’t imagine it is.
The company bills their process as archiving your brain, although since the process kills you, you are going to need to be legally eligible for euthanasia to take advantage of the process. There is a belief that structures known as connectomes hold your memories and these are preserved using this process. You can watch a TED talk about that subject, below.
Like all of these preservation strategies, there are a lot of unknowns. We aren’t sure that everything necessary persists because we don’t totally understand how the brain works. We also don’t know if anyone will ever figure out how to use these brains to simulate you back into existence. Then there’s the perennial problem of waking up to find yourself enslaved by an evil overlord or that your body is a warship in the service of a totalitarian regime.
For example, there is mounting evidence that your brain could really be a quantum computer. That would explain a lot, but even if it is wrong, there’s no way to know there isn’t something else totally not understood going on in there.
So how about it? Would you let them kill you to preserve your brain? Will anyone bother to boot up a copy of you in the future? If so, why? After all, according to all the smart people, you’ll just wake up to serve our robot overlords. If you just want to stimulate your brain, try DARPA.
26 thoughts on “Are you Dying to Upload Your Brain?”
“Cryonics — freezing humans for later revival”
And the first pioneers like in so much science will be? …animals.
>The company bills their process as archiving your brain, although since the process kills you…
Can I purchase the service, but just skip the upload?
You could just use a transporter instead. Same basic outcome. Here’s a decent quality video illustrating this.
Let’s not even get started on the math behind the actual preservation of quantum states of every single subatomic particle in an average brain. Or the fact that you seemingly cannot actually read it all without destroying it to begin with.
No, but there is a money back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.
If a 500 year old brain could be thawed out and the “mind” is still intact…
I would ask it about what he/she experienced in life 500 years ago, as “history is written by the victors” this “could” give insight to what really happened then (at least a different point of view).
Who knows? Once the process is sufficiently developed, maybe it can work with brains that, due to whatever conditions existed at their deaths, are structurally intact. That is, it may be possible in some cases without any special actions taken at the time of death.
I feel like we don’t have nearly a complete enough understanding of how the brain works to be making these assertions, but we have to start somewhere and I hope they get plenty of willing subjects to study. We aren’t going to get the source code to our monkey operating system without getting real weird with it in the process. How exciting!
Yes, the biggest question is: Why would anyone ever want to revive a person that has been dead for a long, long time? Personal reasons aside: What would be the legal status of that person (answer: We do not know and nobody can know since all belongings of that person have been moved elsewhere).
If you think about: The ONLY reasons to come up with are very, very bad reasons. You need human intellect to drive killing machines. You need only A PART of a revived intellect to do very nasty things that nobody else wants to do. Human kind has almost extinguished itself and needs samples to fill up genetic gaps.
There just is no plausible “good” reason to revive anyone who has died and who does not provide an overwhelming advantage to the (then living) population. Former fame and fortunate are not “plausible” reasons.
Back to topic: I do believe that memories make almost everything we consider a “personality” and by that “a human being”. IF preserving memories is possible, reproducing the complex happenings that we consider a “consciousness” might need a lot of testing material Good luck you are not amongst that. I am not sure that “living in the cloud” (aka “in a computer”) as it has been topic of SF for at least 60-70 years, if not longer (there are some newcomer authors who think they have BRAND NEW ideas about that, but they don’t) wouldn’t drive a human being mad. I do believe that our limitations are part “of the construct”.
Anyway: The whole idea is intriguing from its technical perspective. It is not, I think, from its sociological side.
Study brain damage that removes memory and see if one has a person left.
Just in case you wanted to joke …
Person != personality
Who pays to store your brain, who pays to eventually scan it, and then who would pay to keep it online once “simulated”?
The reality of our capitalist societies are such that until we start creating a trust funds locked up and accessible only once we’re digitally revived there is no way to know what you could be used for, or if anyone will bother to revive you.
The other possibility–if your simulated brain is without monetary resources, rights, or advocacy–is that you, or rather your simulated mind, become a product to be sold or otherwise used as someone else sees fit… ala Robocop. Yikes.
The last thing I want is to “wake up” in a digital nightmare where I’m forced to do the bidding of whoever is in control… maybe we’re loaded into games and other world-simulations where having life-like NPCs that the actual living will be interface with is considered more fun? Or maybe we’ll be forced to come up with tweets to make fun of the 85th POTUS in order to be given CPU cycles and stay alive? Or maybe we’re loaded into life-like bodies, but with no rights and forced to act as slaves.
…until we have posthumous rights granted to our simulated minds, and well funded advocacy groups, I’d rather just turn to dust.
Well, you say that, but who’s to know what people would be willing to do, given the chance to continue living. For millennia, people have chosen to live as slaves rather than kill themselves. “Live free or die” is easy to say, not so easy to do.
It’s a good point you make–we have a biological drive to live, even under horrible conditions. In theory that would survive digitization I suppose as long as the simulation included simulations of all the various chemicals that get squirted around in our heads.
Personally I would rather die than live as a digital slave–as in, someone who has no free will, but may in some ways understand what they have become yet be powerless to stop it. I can make that decision now as a living person, but I assume once I’m a digital slave I probably would lose the ability to recognize the situation I am in, and therefor couldn’t make the choice.
I suppose it’s similar in some ways to what a coma patient or some with a TBI would go through — they lose the ability to choose and possibly even the ability to recognize their situation.
So perhaps it’s only from the perspective of being alive that we might decide that the reality of digital life after body death is terrible.
“Who pays to store your brain, who pays to eventually scan it, and then who would pay to keep it online once “simulated”?”
Amazon Glacier, for brains.
not sure why they’d want to use our brains as slaves when there’ll be better AI by then that wont give them as much hassle.
AI is just another slave class that’ll overthrow us soon.
so you can wake up into a digital hell, or they make you a slave, no thanks :) by the way, last night i have a strange dream, the point was that people around you causing all the sickness, like cancer, to you, simply because they think about you in this way, so the solution to a long happy life was to separate yourself from all the people…
If you havent got my brain by now you wont need it when I’m gone.
It’s already uploaded.
The overarching assumption seems to be that there is only hardware. If this were correct then perhaps preserving the physical bits and bobs would equal a person. If a person is better described as a program running in volatile memory then it may be a little more interesting trying to get them re-booted in the bright and shining future.
Sounds like stupid stuff for the foolish and super-privileged few.
Yeah… like vaccines, medical care, and the ability to record and transmit whatever is on your mind to anyone and anywhere in world immediately……. oh wait :)
> Evidence of quantum brain
Christ, not that bullshit again.
The only problems here are whether you’re okay with the Transporter Problem (or the Continuity Problem) and whether their fixing process wrecks the fine connections. Historically, the fixatives used to preserve tissue are hell on anything at the scale of synapses – the brain dehydrates and the delicate web gets pulled completely apart. Not much use at that point. There have been some interesting advances there lately, but I doubt these guys really have it licked.
Well, the brain can’t be a classical “turing machine” either – with a caveat.
https://phys.org/news/2018-03-simplicity-common.html
>”The work draws from the field of algorithmic information theory (AIT), which deals with the connections between computer science and information theory. One important result of AIT is the coding theorem. According to this theorem, when a universal Turing machine (an abstract computing device that can compute any function) is given a random input, simple outputs have an exponentially higher probability of being generated than complex outputs.”
What it means, if the brain is a classical deterministic algorithm, it shouldn’t be intelligent. If it’s just a classical input-output system, it doesn’t have agency and it’s exceedingly unlikely that it does anything interesting at all, except by a stray cosmic particle striking a neuron and making a lucky accident.
The caveat is that we may accept this idea, and say indeed, people are what’s known as philosophical zombies: beings that are nothing but simple non-intelligent automatons that keep repeating “I think therefore I am” just as programmed by nature. In this view, we are not the authors of our own behaviour, and it’s meaningless to speak of human experiences because we’re nothing more than elaborate answering machines.
Or, we may deny this and say, people are not just automata, we’re intelligent, we have agency, which leads to the conclusion that if this is so, then we cannot be just classical deterministic puppets and algorithms running in a biological turing machine. In order to have agency, we must have the capacity to act without strict causal relationship, which means we must be on some level indeterminate; quantum mechanical in nature.
The Turing Machine thing is a dead end. We might not be Turing machines – that’s not the only computational archetecture. It’s just the most universal. We’re also not random-input machines! We’re machines carefully selected for maximal success by a billion years of evolution. Your link doesn’t even mention brains, so… I assume this is your own interpretation?
Anyway, the idea that we’re NOT deterministic machines is absurd. Evolution has given us this amazing progression from simple on-off yes-no neural circuits to amazing, complex brains with each step clearly building on the last. There is NOTHING that makes us special in this. Any attempt to talk about a mind that is separate from our mechanistic brains is magical thinking, because reality makes you uncomfortable.
And beyond ALL of this:
FOR FUCK’S SAKE. QUANTUM MECHANICS IS RANDOM, NOT MAGICAL. IT DOES NOT GIVE YOU ANY MORE AGENCY THAN IF YOUR ACTIONS ARE PERFECTLY PREDICTED BY THE INITIAL CONDITIONS OF THE UNIVERSE.
But the brain isn’t given random input making the comparison a failure from the start. One can argue that the universe was created as random but when the first brain evolved (on earth or elsewhere) things were already ordered and following the laws of nature. If the random laws didn’t allow a brain to be created we wouldn’t be here and writing this on (mostly) deterministic machines we call computers.
The philosophical zombie is maybe of interest in philosophical discussions (don’t think so myself) but not for real world applications. I function as I am an individual and have what we commonly describe as thoughts and drive. But do I actually exist? If so do anything else exist outside my imagination?
What does it matter? Why should we assume things aren’t as they seem to be even if that wouldn’t change anything?
The problem of making a brain analog out of circuitry or software is that the analog is never the real thing.
Consider the Ship of Theseus – you can replace every wooden plank with a wooden plank, and even if you may argue whether it’s the same ship anymore, you can’t deny that it’s the same kind of ship. Wood is wood.
Now, if you replace the wooden planks with some plastic imitation, eventually the wooden ship turns into a plastic ship, and even though it looks identical it no longer behaves the same. For starters, it won’t rot; it won’t get waterlogged or shrink when dry. It’s analogous to the original ship, but it’s clearly not the original ship.
So in the same way, “uploading” your brain to a close emulation of a brain, software or hardware, is not going to create another you. It’s going to create another thing very similiar to you, but with a different future trajectory. It’s not going to rot like you, forget like you, get new ideas like you – it’s a different person. No matter how closely they make it resemble you, they can’t react perfection without actually replicating you atom-by-atom, and so the copy-you will deviate.