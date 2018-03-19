There’s a certain class of hardware only millennials will cherish. Those cheap ‘LCD Video Games’ from Tiger Electronics were sold in the toy aisle of your old department store. There was an MC Hammer video game. There was a Stargate video game. There was a Back To The Future video game. All of these used the same plastic enclosure, all of them had Up, Down, Left, Right, and two extra buttons, and all of them used a custom liquid crystal display. All of them were just slightly disappointing.
Now, there’s an effort to digitize and preserve these video games on archive.org, along with every other variety of ancient handheld and battery powered video game from ages past.
This is an effort from volunteers of the MAME team, who are now in the process of bringing these ‘LCD Video Games’ to the Internet Archive. Unlike other games which are just bits and bytes along with a few other relatively easily-digitized manuals and Peril Sensitive Sunglasses, preserving these games requires a complete teardown of the device. These are custom LCDs, after all. [Sean Riddle] and [hap] have been busy tearing apart these LCDs, vectorizing the segments (the game The Shadow is seen above), and preserving the art behind the LCD. It’s an immense amount of work, but the process has been refined somewhat over the years.
Some of these games, and some other earlier games featuring VFD and LED displays, are now hosted on the Internet Archive for anyone to play in a browser. The Handheld History collection joins the rest of the emulated games on the archive, with the hope they’ll be preserved for years to come.
5 thoughts on “Emulating Handheld History”
Impressive. That’s dedication.
“LCD video games” if that was true, then where’s the video?
Aren’t they just called “electronic games” (or “handheld electronic games”, or just plain “LCD games”)?
Anyway… though I never realy owned a game like this (I always wanted one, but they were to expensive at that time).
Only a few years later I was glad I never wasted my birthday money on them as the seemed so limited to my brand new C64. But it is great to see how people are preserving these games, thanks guys (and girls) for saving our history and enabling others to discover it again.
It is indeed video. Incredibly jerky and 2 fps. No one said it was GOOD video.
I never personally owned one of these ($25 would buy a used NES game) friends and family had them. I remember Ninja (Hero) Turtles and Power Rangers distinctly. I would LOVE to build a platform to emulate these… But my software skills end with BASIC.
They weren’t really that fun to play.