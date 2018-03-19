Inventing The Digital Watch Again And Again And…

In the 1950s, artwork of what the future would look like included flying cars and streamlined buildings reaching for the sky. In the 60s we were heading for the Moon. When digital watches came along in the 70s, it seemed like a natural step away from rotating mechanical hands to space age, electrically written digits in futuristic script.
But little did we know that digital watches had existed before and that our interest in digital watches would fade only to be reborn in the age of smartphones.
Mechanical Digital Watches
In 1883, Austrian inventor Josef Pallweber patented his idea for a jumping hour mechanism. At precisely the change of the hour, a dial containing the digits from 1 to 12 rapidly rotates to display the next hour. It does so suddenly and without any bounce, hence the term “jump hour”. He licensed the mechanism to a number of watchmakers who used it in their pocket watches. In the 1920s it appeared in wristwatches as well. The minute was indicated either by a regular minute hand or a dial with digits on it visible through a window as shown here in a wristwatch by Swiss watchmaker, Cortébert.
The jump hour became popular worldwide but was manufactured only for a short period of time due to the complexity of its production. It’s still manufactured today but for very expensive watches, sometimes with a limited edition run.
The modern digital watch, however, started from an unlikely source, the classic movie 2001: A Space Odyssey.
The Watch Inspired By 2001: A Space Odyssey
The next era of digital watches came in 1966 when Stanley Kubrick hired Hamilton Watch Company in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to make a futuristic clock for his upcoming movie, 2001: A Space Odyssey. The resulting clock was shaped like a squashed sphere and displayed time using digits from small Nixie tubes.
The clock never made it into the movie but it inspired its makers, John M. Bergey and Richard S. Walton, to work on a digital watch. They’d also worked together in Hamilton’s Military Division on an electronically timed fuse, technology which they’d thought about applying to watches and clocks.
Meanwhile, also in 1966, George H. Thiess founded a company in Texas called Electro/Data which produced solid-state microwave components and subsystems. Thiess had a dream of developing an accurate watch and devoted a small portion of the company’s resources to the project. After making a few prototype clocks as research for developing the watch, they hired Willie Crabtree from Texas Instruments to work on it as a project engineer and by 1969, had a prototype clock which used the new HP 5082-7000 LED module (PDF) for the digits.
By this time, Hamilton had also developed a digital clock but lacked the resources to scale it down to a watch. They contacted Electro/Data and by December 1969, the companies had an agreement to work on a digital watch together.
The watch they’d come up with was called Pulsar, named for the type of star which sweeps a beam of electromagnetic radiation across space at a precise rate of rotation.
By April 4th, 1972 they had a limited edition of 400 18-carat gold Pulsar watches selling for $2,100 — $12,500 in 2018 dollars. The watch used a quartz crystal for counting time and red LED’s for the display. To save power, the time was not always displayed. Instead, you’d press a button which would show the time for just over a second and if you continued to press, the display would change to show the seconds counting up.
However, there were problems with the 44-IC main computing module supplied by Electro/Data resulting in a recall. Eventually, Hamilton ended up making their own. There were also battery issues with the first watch, leading to the use of 2 specially made silver-oxide button cells, expected to last for a year of up to 25 readouts a day.
By 1975 some Pulsar models were selling for under $300 ($1400 today). At the peak, 150,000 were sold in 1976, but by then electronics companies were selling their own for under $100 ($450) and in 1977 they sold only 10,000.
Enter The Cheap LCD Watches
The state-of-the-art for LCDs in the 1960s required a constant current, a voltage which was too high for batteries, and a mirror which limited the viewing angle. All that changed in the early 1970s with the TN-effect (Twisted Nematic field effect) which requires low voltage, low power, and no mirror.
By 1972, four-digit watches using these new low-power LCDs hit the market, and six-digits followed from Seiko in 1973. Even Intel got involved through a watch company they’d bought called Microma. Unlike the more power-hungry LED watches, these LCD ones could be always on, though often pressing a button turned on a small light for reading the digits in the dark.
Casio and Texas Instruments entered the market, producing large quantities. In 1976, Texas Instruments sold 18 million alone and soon the price fell below $20. Eventually, TI introduced one with a plastic watchband for just $9.95. As you’d expect, numerous companies weren’t able to compete and either stopped producing digital watches or closed down.
Smartwatches In The 1970s and 80s
It may surprise many to learn that smartwatches are not a new thing. The very first digital watch, the Pulsar, was thought of by its makers as a time computer and Hamilton’s subsidiary for making them was called Time Computer, Inc. They even released a limited edition 18 carat gold Pulsar with a built-in calculator selling for $3,500 with plans for a $600 stainless steel one. But it was in the 1980s that addons really hit the market.
Seiko came out with a TV watch. The TV display used a transflective LCD which worked with external light, the brighter the better. To watch TV, you plugged it into a receiver which fit in a pocket. The cable going to the headphones doubled as an antenna.
Casio produced a variety of watches with different features such as a built-in calculator, a thermometer, one with a 1,500-word dictionary for Japanese-to-English translation, and even one which could dial your home phone number. Citizen had one with voice control, and both Seiko and Timex released wristwatches which interfaced with computers.
But advancements in commercial digital watches had peaked. After this point most just told the time and date. That is until mobile phones came along.
Mobile Phones Killed The Watch
Mobile phones have displayed the time ever since their early days, bringing on a brief era when many wrists went bare. As watches wore out or broke there was no need to buy new ones. Younger generations grew up with mobile phones and had never even worn watches, neither analog nor digital.
Only folks who’d worn them all their lives had watches, or as in my case, had one which cost more to repair than the watch itself but kept it going for sentimental reasons. It seemed for a while as though the watch would eventually die out altogether.
The Rebirth Of The Watch
While mobile phones, and especially in their modern form, the smartphone, seemingly killed the watch, they were also partly responsible for its rebirth as the modern smartwatch.
One reason for the rebirth is that to look at a text message which just arrived or to check the time on a smartphone, you have to pull it out of a pocket or pick it up off a table. In a meeting, it’s less conspicuous to just twist your wrist and glance at something there. On a bicycle, there’s no need to stop and haul out a phone to check if a text message requires attention when a quick glance at your wrist will do.
Another reason is that smartphones brought on advancements in technology which were also useful for watches. Those include more robust glass, better touchscreens, displays, and operating systems for small devices.
As with a lot of new products, a few modern smartwatches appeared but they didn’t really take off until the Pebble came along in 2012. Pebble raised a record $10.3 million on Kickstarter, showing that there was a sizeable market. It had a black and white ultra-low-power transflective LCD with a backlight, vibrator, accelerometer, and a battery life between four and seven days. There were over 1,000 apps on the pebble app store and it could communicate with a smartphone for that convenient glance to see why your smartphone is ringing. Unfortunately, the Pebble ceased production in 2016 when the company was bought by Fitbit for its IP.
Pebble’s success spurred on the introduction of many more smartwatches but the most notable was the Apple Watch in 2014, even though its main effect was arguably that it introduced more consumers to the market.
The jury’s still out on just how ubiquitous the smartwatch will become. For many, checking the time on a smartphone will remain the way while niches will continue to exist such as wrist-mounted health monitors. There does seem to be a resurgence in the number of people wearing analog watches, perhaps as the low tech alternative to hauling out a smartphone to check the time or because they’ve simply become fashionable again.
As someone who wore an analog watch for almost 50 years (except for the 70s when I wore a digital one), I stopped wearing my beloved Cardinal when the strap last broke and now use my smartphone when I’m away from the computer. Did you use a digital watch back in the day? Or perhaps you had one with a calculator? Or was a smartwatch your introduction to the digitized wrist? This being Hackaday, we’re of course expecting a few of the answers to be a DIY smartwatch, like this wooden one, or maybe a hacked Pebble.
31 thoughts on “Inventing The Digital Watch Again And Again And…”
Hold my beer and watch this..
Words to live by..
Yeah, I owned the TI LED watch, and gladly replaced it with their LCD watch when it came out.
It was replaced by a Senor Tri-Lite LCD, which was backlit by a tritium capsule, but the tritium has since gone through 3 half lifes since then.
s/Senor/Sensor
Far out in the uncharted backwaters of the unfashionable end of the western spiral arm of the Galaxy lies a small unregarded yellow sun. Orbiting this at a distance of roughly ninety-two million miles is an utterly insignificant little blue green planet whose ape-descended life forms are so amazingly primitive that they still think digital watches are a pretty neat idea
And so they are (a pretty neat idea)
I rocked a Casio calculator watch back in the early 90’s. Had a nice analog watch in the mid 00’s. Hadn’t worn a watch again till work issues me an iPhone 7 and I found myself missing notifications constantly due to the anemic nature of the new vibrating notifications. That prompted the purchase of an Apple Watch, as it’s much more difficult to miss something tapping on your wrist than buzzing anemically in your pocket. I’m one of those weird people who hates audible alerts from their devices, so it works for me :)
I had a friend that had a digital watch in the early ’80’s that placed a bunch of songs.
Well, he had it under another friend placed it in the microwave oven.
B^)
s/under/until
s/placed/played
(This is getting ridiculous!)
This comes several paragraphs after you first mention the Pulsar…
“It may surprise many to learn that smartwatches are not a new thing. The very first digital watch, the Pulsar, was thought of by its makers as a time computer and Hamilton’s subsidiary for making them was called Time Computer, Inc. They even released a limited edition 18 carat gold Pulsar with a built-in calculator selling for $3,500 with plans for a $600 stainless steel one.”
Was that an edit placed by The Department of Redundancy Department?
Nope, intentional. They came out with the first electronic digital watch which just told time and so began that era. Then they came out with one which also had a calculator and so began the smartwatch era. The mentions belonged in two separate sections in the article.
However, I did do a search for LCD during proofing to make sure I didn’t write LCD display anywhere.
Love my “Pebble time”. Water proof, shows phone alerts(fully configurable), custom animated face and only needs charging once a week. Most everyone I show it to says “Wow, you have an Apple watch” and then I explain it is Pebble and they are like “where can I get one..?”
Who will be the first to make a 2001 nixie clock?
Someone please do, and submit to the tips line so we don’t miss it! A post is in the works which might help with that – a gem and a mystery which I found while researching this article.
Where did you find that picture of the 2001 clock?
And I wonder: how do movie prop makers make a shell like that? They couldn’t be spending the money on injection molding. Whatever they do, it might be good knowledge to have in the maker community.
The picture just kept coming up during research. Looks like it might have been a marketing photo.
I wonder if it has a fiberglass shell.
Back in the 1960’s, that was the easiest way to do it.
Then again, automakers are pretty good at making mockups using clay.
Then again, after a decade of molding tail fins, Detroit probably had lots of people able shape that clock case!
B^)
Well, it won’t be Nixies, but this article is inspiring me to get to building a clock using my HP hexadecimal LED’s.
I still have a Pebble, and despite the fact I don’t wear watches often, the Pebble always impressed me.
Pissed me the hell off when FitBit bought then, stripped them, and dumped the carcass on the side of the road.
Welcome to the ugly side of competitive technology: Buying a competing company just to get rid of a better product rather than actually making a better product. “Dilbert” is a documentary, after all.
I have a Lowrance aircraft GPS sitting at home that went the same way.
Back in the 1970s when I first saw digital (LED) watches while on vacation in Bordeaux, France, I thought digital watches were a pretty neat idea. And I still do (thanks Douglas Adams). Unfortunately I seem to be in the minority. In the 1980s, everyone started wearing LCD digital watches.
But then between the mid 1990s and now, the Big Dumb happened (where we no longer expected people to learn to use new technology, but instead, technology started catering to dumber people), and now everyone is using stupider computers and operating systems, stupider phones, and analog watches.
If we keep going this way, we’ll never switch to 10 hours of 100 minutes of 100 seconds per day. ;-)
===Jac
I really like the HaD illustrations, are they complied somewhere ?
Not really a compilation but go to
https://hackaday.com/category/curated/original-art/ They’re by our awesome art director, Joe Kim.
https://hackaday.com/category/curated/original-art/
I had a regular watch as a timekeeper, then got a cellphone, but it was kinda big and awkward to whip out every time I wanted to see the time so I kept the watch. Then I got a smaller candybar phone that fit neatly in the pants pocket and was easy to get out, and the watch kept breaking down so I just stopped wearing the watch.
Then I got a smartphone, and while it was slimmer so it could fit the same pocket, it was no longer easy to just slip it in and out of the pocket for its size and shape, and now you had to push a button to wake up the screen. As it happens I got an interesting old soviet watch as a gift, so I cleaned and fixed that and now I’m back to wearing one.
Didn’t the Soviet watches stop running in 1991?
B^)
In Soviet Russia, [and everywhere else too these days] the watches, they watch you…
In the future you’ll query your implant for the time.
Still looking for a functional, affordable HP-01. That does not seem to be a valid combination, though.
Ahh! I see the problem! You want “affordable”.
B^)
In the early 1980’s I saw an LED calculator watch in a jewelers window.
Unlike others, it had a circular face with the buttons circling the display.
I recall one of the buttons was for square root.
He wanted $200 for it, which was way too much for me, and I haven’t seen one like it since.
I wish SwissMicros would make an HP-01 clone.
https://www.swissmicros.com/index.php