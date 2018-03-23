Sometimes there will appear a figure that flies in the face of reason, and challenges everything you think you know about a subject. Just such a moment came from [Chris Taylor] at Milton Keynes Makerspace when he characterised a set of LED strips, and the figure in question was that he found an LED strip creates the same amount of heat as its equivalent incandescent bulb.
We can hear your coffee hitting the monitor and your reaching for the keyboard to place a suitably pithy comment, because yes, that’s a pretty unbelievable statement. But it’s no less true, albeit that the key to it lies in its details. If you have a 100 W incandescent bulb, 88% of the energy is radiated as light and infra-red, leaving 12 W heating the bulb itself. To get the same light output from an LED meanwhile we’d only need 17 W, of which 11.9 W would be left to heat the LED. Which means that an LED strip can get as hot as an incandescent bulb with equivalent light output, and he’s run some tests to prove it.
If you’ve worked with LEDs, you’ll know that they get hot. But to learn that they have the potential to get as hot as their incandescent equivalents is something of a eye-opener, and should demonstrate the need for adequate thermal mitigation. It’s easy to take them for granted, and we’ve taken a look before at some of their safety pitfalls.
Disclosure: [Jenny List] is a member of MK Makerspace.
11 thoughts on “LED Strips Are So Hot Right Now”
“an LED strip creates the same amount of heat as its equivalent incandescent bulb.”
the heat produced by an incandescent bulb is not shown here and is not shown in the linked article/test data. anywise, i read and dismiss many unbelievable statements as base hooks.
(on a temperature scale, that is) — watts are shown here and there.
So the lower wattage is explained by the lack of IR emission?
something fishy here I’ve run a LED strip in a design for years and its only ever stone cold… okay they are running different colours and only half of them are on at any one time, but still… there should be scorch marks on the thick card they are glued on shouldn’t there?
How many watts or heat would the equivalent incandescent be putting out?
Depends on how hard you’re driving them, and how much cooling there is. LED efficiency goes down as current goes up. It’s equally possible to have a dead cold LED setup, or one that sets fire to the enclosure.
I’ll give it the benefit of the doubt – the vernacular “hot” could be interpreted as heat and not temperature. But I suspect in this context, people think “temperature” when they hear hot, and that is clearly not true. (I’ll let someone else explain now). It does get to the conventional issue of thermal management for LEDs, of course – you’re /conducting/ away similar amounts of heat as a light bulb, but your materials can withstand far lower maximum temperatures than glass and metal, so you really need very good heatsinks.
Disagree. How “hot” something is is expressed completely by its temperature. By definition. How much HEAT it contains, or dissipates, or whatever else, is a whole other thing.
Only that the figures for the lightbulb are wrong. About 5% light emission is right.
Seems to be the same number as in the article.
“88% of the energy is radiated as light and infra-red” == “5% visible light, 83% infrared radiation”.
There is clearly a linguistic issue here because the assertion made is in conflict with the first law of thermodynamics.