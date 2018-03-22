Have you ever found yourself in the need of a nine channel scope, when all you had was an FPGA evaluation board? Do not despair, [Miguel Angel] has you covered. While trying to make sense of the inner workings of a RAM controller core, he realized that he needed to capture a lot of signals in parallel and whipped up this 9-channel digital oscilloscope.
The scope is remote-controlled via a JavaScript application, and over Ethernet. Graphical output is provided as a VGA signal at full HD, so it is easy to see what is going on. Downloading sampled data to the controlling computer for analysis is in the works. [Miguel] runs his implementation on an Arty A7 development board which is currently available for around a hundred dollars, but the design is transferable to other platforms. The code and some documentation is available on GitHub and there is a demo video after the break.
Oscilloscopes occupy a special place in hacker lore, be they analog home-made ones, units used to play Quake, or being tricked into working outside their specifications. The last one even features comments that recommend the use of an FPGA similar to the one used here.
5 thoughts on “A DIY Nine Channel Digital Scope”
I bought the Saleae Logic Pro 16 when it was a kickstarter a few years ago. It can do mixes of 16 inputs of analog and digital, within the bandwidth of a USB 3.0 link. There are bandwidth tradeoffs depending on how many channels are used and for what. I got their old Logic 8-input digital data analyzer a few years before that, and since I liked it so much, I bought into their kickstarter. Too bad I retired since then, so I don’t come across the need for all that capability that often anymore. Check it out at saleae.com. They even have an SDK to extend and write your own stuff.
FPGAs are getting more capable, especially if Xilink’s project Everest works out. Biggest issue has usually been cost, with the next being documentation.
For me it’s always been programming the thing
I was expecting a digital storage scope and not a logic analyzer.. bummer
Well it’s a digital scope, it does not analyze anything