Ask anyone with a 3D printer what they make the most. They’ll probably say “trash.” There are extra pieces, stuff that oozes out of the extruder, support material, parts that didn’t stick to the bed, or just parts that needed a little tweaking to get right. No matter what you do, you are going to wind up with a lot of scraps. It would be great if you could recycle all this, and [3D Printing Nerd] looks at the FelFil Evo Filament extruder that promises it can do just that. You can see the video below.
As you’d expect, the device is a motorized auger that extrudes filament through a hot end not dissimilar to your printer’s hot end. You have to run a bag of special material through it first to clean out the plastic path. After that, you can create filament from standard pellets or pieces of old plastic.
The device didn’t work right away. Turns out a wire was loose inside. After that, how did it work? Watch the video and find out.
We will say, it is very slow and you can’t run the machine for very long periods of time to prevent overheating. It also wasn’t clear to us how you’d keep the filament neat as it comes out. The video never shows using shredded up plastic parts, either, but you’d think that wouldn’t work any better than the pellets.
As a gadget, the idea of a filament extruder is pretty cool. For recycling, it is a great idea. However, with filament relatively cheap and readily available, any desktop filament extruder is going to have to work pretty well to win a lot of users.
We’ve seen homebrew extruders, of course. Some of these are pretty inexpensive and use common parts. So if you wanted to experiment yourself, there isn’t much to stop you.
4 thoughts on “Print Your Own Filament”
Hasn’t this been done already?
Needs combining with a printer so you can chuck old/failed prints in at the top and get a new print out at the bottom!
This looks like a pretty terrible product. Not even spooling the filament coming out of it makes it pretty worthless, but then seeing how much effort he had to go into, trying to dial the settings in, and he was just using one type of PLA-filament — different manufacturers’ filaments may require a new round of dialing settings in, different colours may require it too (e.g. the white PLA from Prusa that I have is very stringy and oozy compared to the silvery one and requires different settings to print with, if I want similar results), and how does it react to variances in ambient temperatures?
For 600 Euros you can buy a lot of filament!