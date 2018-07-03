In somewhat of a departure from their normal fare of heavy metal mods, [Make It Extreme] is working on a battery pack for an e-bike that has some interesting design features.
The guts of the pack are pretty much what you’d expect – recovered 18650 lithium-ion cells. They don’t go into details, but we assume the 52 cells were tested and any duds rejected. The arrangement is 13S4P, and the cells are held in place with laser-cut acrylic frames. Rather than spot weld the terminals, [Make It Extreme] used a series of strategically positioned slots to make contacts from folded bits of nickel strip. Solid contact is maintained by cap screws passing between the upper and lower contact frames. A forest of wires connects each cell to one of four BMS boards, and the whole thing is wrapped in a snappy acrylic frame. The build and a simple test are in the video below.
While we like the simplicity of a weld-less design, we wonder how the pack will stand up to vibration with just friction holding the cells in contact. Given their previous electric transportation builds, like this off-road hoverbike, we expect the pack will be put to the test soon, and in extreme fashion.
8 thoughts on “An E-Bike Battery Pack Without Spot Welding”
Large high current, high voltage battery banks are soldered or spot welded for a reason
you really don’t want dicky connections on such a thing … at several dozen amps threw a few milliohms of contact resistance can create several watts of heat that can easily snowball as the heat speeds up oxidation
not saying its wholly unsafe, but i am saying i wont be powering my house off temporary contact li-ions any time soon :P
So you’re saying the problem will fix itself as it spot-welds the high resistance connections.
no it wont, the hotter the contact gets the more it will corrode making the connection even hotter, the resistance will go up as it heats and can easily get red hot, pumping all that heat in to the battery causing even more problems with resistance
im going to agree with lou and say in any high power constant load application like motor driving … its probably totally unsafe
high power pulse applications like an ECig or low power applications like a sensor, flashlight, your 5W diy projects are probably okay with press fit contacts like a socket
but i mean your soldering so much already … just solder your batteries in your DIY projects
takes no time at all with a little bit of flux and a chisel tip and while your at it get protected batteries
a good rule of thumb is when dealing with li-ion batteries, dont cut corners
I’ll go one further and say it is totally unsafe. For the love of God man please spot weld those connections. There’s a reason why people do it.
Probably. But I wonder if the people who go around saying this have any clue on what that reason might be…
a good rule of thumb for li-ion batteries is to never cut corners … if you dont know why someone does something and you dont want to look it up … just do it too
plus a DIY spot welder is a very fun project and a good way to upcycle your old microwave and frayed jumper cables
In fact, I do have a clue. This fire-trap relies on the spring-action of the metal maintaining a very-low ohm connection. Just a few hundredths of an Ohm, from oxide, dirt, frog-snot or whatever, and now you have a few (to many) Watt heater. In a confined space. Pushed together by Plexiglas /plastic . Which gets soft when hot. Which “pushes” the connections together less. Creating more resistance. Creating more heat. In a confined space. Making the plastic soft.. Getting the joint hotter…. Anyone want to make a prediction here? Any fortune-tellers about? I will take a shot. IT ends in fire. a metal fire. A lithium metal fire. Word of caution, don’t try to put it out with water.
That is one low density battery. Especially for an eBike.