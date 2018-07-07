Pinball Wizard Hacks Table for Tommy Stage Show

Ever since he was a young hacker

[Mark Gibson] has messed with the silver ball.

From Soho down to Denver

he must have fixed them all.

But we ain’t seen anything like this

in any amusement hall.

That darn devious hacker

sure hacks a mean pinball.

He hacks it like an expert,

Becomes part of the machine

Automating all the bumpers

Always wiring clean

His table plays by automation,

And radio control for all

That darn devious hacker

sure hacks a mean pinball.