Pinball Wizard Hacks Table for Tommy Stage Show

Ever since he was a young hacker
[Mark Gibson] has messed with the silver ball.
From Soho down to Denver
he must have fixed them all.
But we ain’t seen anything like this
in any amusement hall.
That darn devious hacker
sure hacks a mean pinball.

He hacks it like an expert,
Becomes part of the machine
Automating all the bumpers
Always wiring clean
His table plays by automation,
And radio control for all
That darn devious hacker
sure hacks a mean pinball.

He’s a pin ball hacker
There has got to be a twist
A pin ball hacker,
With an automated cue list

How do you think he does it? I don’t know!
What makes him so good?
He uses internal power
Relay triggered buzzers and bells
To set those lights a flashin’
I hope it all goes well
I hope it gets a replay
And doesn’t fail at all
That darn devious hacker
sure hacks a mean pinball.

 

