You probably don’t think much about charging your phone. Just find an outlet, plug it in, and wait a while. Can’t find a cable or wall wart? A rainbow of cheap, candy-colored options awaits you down at the brightly-lit corner drugstore.
This scenario couldn’t be further from reality in third world countries like Papua New Guinea, where people living in remote jungles have cell phone coverage, but have to charge their phones by hooking them up directly to cheap solar panels and old car batteries.
[Marius Taciuc] wants to change all of that. At the suggestion of his friend [Brian], he designed an intermediary device that takes any input and converts it to clean 5 volts with a low-cost, reliable buck converter. The inputs are a pair of alligator clips, so they can be connected to car battery terminals, bare-wire solar panel leads, or 9V connectors.
Mobile phones mean so much to the people of Papua New Guinea. They’re like a first-world care package of news, medical advice, and education. At night, they become simple, valuable lanterns. But these dirty charging hacks often lead to house fires. Someone will leave their phone to charge in the morning when they go off to hunt, and come home to a pile of ashes.
This is an open, simple device that could ultimately save someone’s life, and it’s exactly the type of project we’re looking for. [Marius] hopes to see these all over eBay someday, and so do we. Charge past the break to see [Marius] discuss the Brian Box and the people he’s trying to help.
10 thoughts on “Open Hardware Takes Charge in Papua New Guinea”
*shows picture of a phone with a USB port*
Sounds like quite the hack in itself.
Phone with a usb port??
so he recreated the mobile phone cigarette lighter charger. well the 9v support helps at least.
I think you missed the point. It’s not just for 12v car batteries, it’s for a wide range of inputs. One case he suggests is directly connecting the Brian Box to solar panels. And conceivably any other source of current.
Yes but it’s better because it’s “open hardware” and in a “3D printed enclosure”. Obviously perfect for parachuting in and solving all the problems in a third world country! :P
Sarcasm aside, it’s at least a reasonable design, with reverse polarity protection and actual documented ratings, and what looks like reasonably high-quality components, all things that your typical cheapo cigarette lighter socket charger don’t have. Things I’d add (having designed one of these that never made it to market, but I use in my car):
1) A fuse! If the whole point is safety, add a fuse so any fault in the circuitry has a better chance of causing a predictable failure mode that isn’t fire.
2) Charge negotiation: Dedicated chips like the TPS2514 can provide a variety of signalling voltages on the D+ / D- pins to convince various manufacturers’ phones to charge at full power, rather than limiting to 500mA or not at all. For an even lower cost solution, some phones accept just a single resistor (or even just shorting D+/D- together), the chips are just nicer for a more “universal” approach.
3) Consider input overvoltage protection (again so it doesn’t catch on fire) — This could be as simple as a zener / TVSS diode after the fuse (or polyfuse), or a dedicated comparator chip, etc. This depends on the design environment too — if it’ll never see more than a 12V battery, it’s fine. If it is advertised as connecting to any solar panel, there are solar panels with 36-38V open circuit, which is getting uncomfortably close to 40V. In my case, the design was targeted at a fixed installation that could see spikes of up to 80V, so I had a design max of 80V, overvoltage protection at 85V, and components rated at 100V.
4) A fuse — just thinking about this more, a user could see “universal application” and not understand voltages and attempt to connect directly to an AC line. This could not only destroy the device, but also their connected mobile device if the high side switch failed short.
Why not AC line? One could make a truly universal AC, DC 5V to 300V adapter, with all the protection above.
Yup, just a matter of design goals and complexity. Getting to that wide of a voltage range is harder, and you probably want isolation for AC line connected stuff, as well as needing more capacitance for dealing with 50/60Hz. Could probably be done though, I’d be curious to see what kind of topology would be used for this kind of design.
There are plenty of buck converters that do this already. Cheap, water proof, and ready available on eBay. Their efficiency is about 70% but for $3 on eBay not much can be said. Inputs from 7v to 24v output is 5v. The package is nice though.
Non problem nicely solved.
Sorry I can’t be more positive; I live off grid and phone charging is the least of my problems; cigar lighter, job done. (Majority of cigar lighters also work at 24v anyway for lorries) In any practical solar installation a stable 12v supply has a broad range of uses because of cigar lighter compatibility and it’s cheap off the shelf. Single solar panels are quite happy to take a direct cigar lighter connection for phone charging purposes.