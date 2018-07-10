A few weeks ago, [HariFun] set out to emulate a 7-segment display with an LED matrix. Seems easy enough, right? Right. He also wanted to come up with a new way to transition between digits, which is a much harder task. But he did it, and it’s really cool. At a viewer’s suggestion, [Hari] used the transition as the basis for a mesmerizing clock that brings the smooth sweep of an analog second-hand into the digital age.
This is the coolest way to watch the time pass since the hourglass. You can almost hear the light move as one digit slides into the next. Each transition is totally unique, so depending on the digit this involves one or more vertical segments sliding from right to left, or multiple segments moving in a counter-clockwise circle.
You too can watch time glide by with little more than a 64×32 RGB LED matrix, a NodeMCU, and [Hari]’s digit transition code. It only costs about $25 to build, and you really can’t beat the quality of instruction he’s put together. Take a second or two and check it out after the break.
If you prefer OLEDs and vertical transitions, there’s a clock for that, too.
4 thoughts on “Morphing Digital Clock Will Show You A Good Time”
[Hari] has often mesmerizing ideas with very simple things. Typically, a Youtube channel that merits more attention. Live long and prosper, [Hari]
That is neat!
I’m thinking maybe using just LEDs for the 7 Segments and have them “snake” into the next number.
That is an excellent visualizatoin! Kudos to [Hari] for coming up with such a pleasing way to present what could have been mundane. This is what I like about our community, the little touches of craftsmanship are so pleasing.
Now just think if it had been mighty morphing?