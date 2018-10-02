In a surprising move, ARM has made two Cortex-M cores available for FPGA development at no cost.
In the over three decades since [Sophie Wilson] created the first ARM processor design for the Acorn Archimedes home computer, the architecture has been managed commercially such that it has become one of the most widely adopted on the planet. From tiny embedded microcontrollers in domestic appliances to super-powerful 64-bit multi-core behemoths in high-end mobile phones, it’s certain you’ll own quite a few ARM processors even if you don’t realise it. Yet none of those processors will have been made by ARM, instead the Cambridge-based company will have licenced the intellectual property of their cores to another semiconductor company who will manufacture the device around it to their specification. ARM core licences cost telephone-number sums, so unless you are a well-financed semiconductor company, until now you probably need not apply.
You will still have to shell out the dough to get your hands on a core for powerful chips like those smartphone behemoths, but if your tastes are more modest and run only to a Cortex M1 or M3 you might be in luck. For developers on Xilinx FPGAs they have extended the offer of those two processor cores at zero cost through their DesignStart Programme.
It’s free-as-in-beer rather than something that will please open-source enthusiasts, But it’s certainly a fascinating development for experimenters who want to take ARM for a spin on their own gate array. Speculation is swirling that this is a response to RISC-V, but we suspect it may be more of a partial lifting of the skirts to entice newbie developers such as students or postgraduates. If you arrive in the world of work already used to working with ARM IP at the FPGA level then you are more likely to be on their side of the fence when those telephone-number deals come up.
Thanks [Rik] for the tip!
13 thoughts on “Free ARM cores for Xilinx FPGAs”
This may also have something to do with Intel having acquired Altera and their embrace of programmable logic into NICs, as on-package coprocessors alongside server CPUs, etc. I’m assuming that’s the reason for singling out Xilinx rather than licensing this such that you could spin it up in an Altera, Lattice, etc. FPGA.
Unless the core is open enough to modify (e.g. add instructions rather than just adding peripherals on an AXI/AMBA local bus interface) this doesn’t do much that a Zynq or similar SOC couldn’t (except by virtue of being small and cheap since this is a low end Cortex-M rather than mid-range Cortex-A like in the Zynq or Altera Cyclone V SOC line).
Is it cheaper in dollars and/or die area to implement a Cortex-M as a soft core than it is to have that Cortex-A hard core? That remains to be seen.
That is one smart play.
Oh, the deal is only with Xilinx (for now) and does not currently include Lattice Semiconductors, Microsemi (was Actel) or QuickLogic.
Cause all those other guys lack the performance that Xilinx achieves.
It is, gonna get a lot more people using Xilinx over competing chips
It is limited to only M0 and M3. Does not include M4.
using fpga fabric to implement an mcu core and not least memory is a very expensive way to get something you can buy for <$1
I don’t think it’s a replacement for microcontroller-based designs. I think it’s a way to costlessly add a powerful processing core to an FPGA-based design.
I also wonder if this move is driven by trepidation over what Intel has planned for the Altera line they acquired.
its for the massive FPGA projects that need a softcore at the last minute to make it all work
This and marketing indecision. Can’t tell how many times marketing indecision caused redesigns. I could easily anticipate their indecisions with a small programmable core. While there are many softcores available already they are not as universally used as ARMs. I don’t know of many software guys who don’t already have/use a cortex tool chain.
What FPGA is required to have a minimal system around a Cortex M1 ? Even a old Spartan 3A is still costly compared to many Cortex-M0+ uC. If a special function require a FPGA, I prefer to just add a very cheap ICE40 aside of a Cortex-M0+ uC.
ARM already proposed the M1 (and M7 ?) as precompiled/preplaced IP cores for the Actel ProASIC3 family (including IGLOO and Fus1on derivations). That’s about 10 years ago, now.
Actel got swallowed by MicroSemi, which recently got swallowed in turn by Microchip. So this is another way MC gets an ARM license.
The trick in the A3P chips was to use the included crypto protection to allow the IP core to be flashed into specially-branded chips, sold at no additional cost (it was just preprogrammed with a signature that allowed the software to flash the ARM core). ARM simply wanted to keep control of the dissemination of the implementation… I don’t know much more, except that the protection was easily broken due to bad software practice and a few hours of reverse engineering.
People really wanted more powerful cores so they soon migrated the ARM core to the “hard” section where the ARM machinery uses a crazy tiny fraction of the die and energy, yet (unsurprisingly) runs faster.
But the hyperconfigurability was lost…
I guess that RISC-V is the most probable reason of this move. There is numerous RISC-V implementation ranging from little core (like pico-riscv) up to bekerley Rocket (base of SiFive cores) and pulpino families.