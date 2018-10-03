WebSockets Embedded With The ESP8266

It used to be that Web browsing was simple. You asked a server for some text, which was duly sent, and then formatted by your browser. Now a web page is as likely to be a full-blown application that is reading mail, editing text, or lots of other things and may use WebSockets to create a back channel to the server. Thanks to affordable hardware like the ESP8266 one of those things a modern web browser can do is sense and control the real world. [Acrobotic] has an interesting video about using WebSockets to allow a browser to talk to an ESP8266 web server in real time. You can see his simple demo in the video below.

Of course, you’ll use the usual language you use on the ESP8266 — [Acrobotic] uses C++ in the Arduino IDE. On the browser side you’ll use JavaScript, although that will be embedded in your C++ program which acts as a web server.

It’s as well to remember that there are several other ways you could do this. You could, for example ask for a different URL, or pass data in a query string. The problem here is that the performance would suffer as you have to establish a new connection every time. you want to transact with the server. You could also use AJAX methods but they are not as efficient either since they are primarily aimed at updating a portion of a web page dynamically. The web socket is simple enough and as you can see in the video, the performance is quite good. It also facilitates non-browser based clients that use the same service.

We’ve seen this technique used to fly a quadcopter. WebSockets have been around for a while, so your browser should support them. If it doesn’t, though, you can always use this hack — at least in one direction.