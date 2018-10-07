Banksy’s Barely Believable Batteries

Nearly a decade ago my friend [Dru] gave me an unforgettable tour late at night of Stokes Croft, the inner suburb of Bristol known at the time for its counterculture and artistic scene. It’s a place dominated by building-sized graffiti and murals, and it has a particular association with the Bristolian street artist [Banksy]. If you’ve not seen a Banksy in the wild, the place to do it is by Bristol Saturday night street lighting to the sound of passing revelers and traffic on the A38.
[Banksy] is famous aside from his anonymity, for his pranks upon the art world. The (real) elephant in the room or the Dismalland theme park are his stock in trade, and you may have seen another prank of his in the news in the last day. One of his paintings, the 2006 Girl With A Balloon sold at auction for over a million quid, and as the gavel fell a hidden shredder in the picture frame sprang into life and partially shredded the canvas. The report suggests that a number of [Banksy]’s associates were present at the event, and that one of them was detained with a device that might have been a remote control trigger for the shredder. The quote from Sotheby’s Europe head of Contemporary Art, [Alex Branczik] says it all: “We got Banksy’d”.
[Banksy]’s cool and all that, but where’s the hack? The artist briefly put up a video with a few details, but aside from showing us a row of craft knife blades and a tantalizing but fleeting glimpse of a few equipment enclosures, it’s short on technical details. We can see what appears to be at least one motor, and those white boxes may be batteries, but that’s it.
This hasn’t stopped some fevered speculation as to how the feat was achieved. A home-made shredder would require a significant amount of readily available power, and since this one has seemingly lain undetected within the frame since 2006, that power source needs to have possessed both exceptional energy density and retention. We can’t imagine many consumer grade batteries in 2018 being able to retain a charge for twelve years, so how on earth did he do it? Our best guess is that a primary battery was involved, as anyone who has found a neglected Duracell in a box of electronics from their youth will tell you it’s not unknown for decent quality alkaline cells to live well beyond their shelf lives, and other chemistries are specifically designed with that property in mind. Even so, for the cells to power a receiver circuit in standby for so long would certainly tax their capabilities, so it has also been suggested that a concealed switch could have been flipped by a [Banksy] accomplice during the viewing phase to activate the system. There are still so many unanswered questions that it’s certainly piqued our technical curiosity. Sadly we don’t know [Banksy] to ask him how he did it, but we welcome speculation both informed and otherwise in the comments.
Meanwhile the piece itself lies half shredded and protruding from the base of the frame. On the face of it that’s ruined the painting as an artwork, but of course this is a Banksy. Normal rules seem not to apply, so the notoriety it has received will no doubt mean that its shredded remains are an artwork in themselves, and possibly even one worth more.
Banksy owners worldwide are no doubt now paying a huge amount more attention to the artist’s frames than previously, but Hackaday readers need not worry. Our London Unconference logo and stickers featured a [Joe Kim] homage to the Banksy in question, which we can guarantee does not incorporate an artist’s shredder.
31 thoughts on “Banksy’s Barely Believable Batteries”
I’m pretty sure that as the shredder started it went up in value – especially with all the press attention it’s received.
This is exactly what I was thinking when this first popped up a couple days ago. Looking at the pics it the battery packs look just like some D-Cell lithium primary packs I have, 4-5 cells in series gives 12-15v. They easily have a 10-20 year shelf life. That leaves the second question, how to keep the receiver from draining the batteries after all those years. Heck, that may be why it only partially shedded the picture.
Make the wireless receiver with two modes. A slow scan that fires up every few minutes to preserve battery life until a wake up signal is sent and a fast scan every few seconds for the final event. For the shredder power source a spring with mechanical governor for excellent shelf life and reliability.
Could just be an all-passive tuner that wakes up the receiver when a long enough signal is seen. Sleep indefinitely
Preshredded picture inside. Roll up the one on view. Much less power required. Also knives are pointing the wrong way.
Yep, I would say the same. I think the original piece is in perfect condition.
” Also knives are pointing the wrong way.”
Not sure about that. It would depend on the paper path. And also the state of completion of the frame seen in the video. Perhaps additional paper guides or pressure plates were installed off-camera.
Correction: having viewed the video again, I see that the blades are pointed to the side relative to the painting. I don’t think there’s any paper path that would obtain the clean straight cuts seen in the video.
I conclude that it’s a pre-shredded copy, unless the behind the scenes video is a fake.
I was thinking this for the knifes as well. But if you would zig-zag the picture around the knifes, it might work. As this is a one time thing, and not a normal shredder, more preparation could have been done.
OK, so I can see 3 fairly reasonable measures to have a go at this:
1) Use lithium thionyl chloride batteries. They easily hold charge for over 10 years and can supply quite high currents when required. Those white blobs might be batteries.
2) An RF receiver would chew up the batteries if it were left on. So I would have it sleep lots and only wake occasionally (once every few hours?).
3) For maximum drama, you need instant action on the shredder. So I would add an ‘on your marks’ command to the unit that would be sent before the auction. This would put the device into hot standby for instant shredding. (And also draw some current to eat away the passivation layer in preparation for shredding current.)
Of course, I would have made the shred run to completion, because it’s a shredder, dang it. And maybe make the shredding disappear into the frame. But I am not an artist, and that wouldn’t leave a great artwork afterwards. I think it’s no accident that the shredder only went half way.
LiSOCl2 batteries have the capacity, but explode if you try to draw too much current from them. Thus things like OFO hire bikes that use them have a big supercapacitor to dump the power. I’m not sure 2006s supercaps were cheap, small, or particularly good.
Why use RF if you can use IR? Would be quite easy to conceal, and much less of a power drain I think.
I can never get enough Banksy stuff. Watching people go nuts over a one-tone spray painted stencil is hilarious…
I can get SEEN or KASE2 or Odeith to do something on canvas and sign it for pennies on the dollar..
The news report I read said that it was powered by mains.
… Hey. He isn’t wearing gloves in that video. So I wonder seems kind of risky if fingerprints could lead to legal action.
Legal action? For making the piece even more valuable?
I don’t see how legal action would even work.The shredder was inside that frame since 2006. The only ones that can be sued are the auction house that didn’t inspect the item, or forgot to mention that there it an opening on the bottom of the frame, that looks like the backside of a a shredder.
In any case the new owner has not lost anything, if not else, the piece of art has already doubled in value, because even the frame now is part of the piece of art.
I must admit that I laughed with satisfaction when I saw the news of this; just the thought of this millionaire seen his money quite literally being shredded, brought a nice warm feeling inside me. This feeling quite quickly vanished when I realised that with that surprise half shredding action, that piece of art has probably doubled its value.
It’s funny how we resent people who have £1m to spend on a piece of art, and that we feast on their misfortunes when things go wrong for them. I often have the feeling that these pieces of art, are bought not so much for their artistic value, but simply because they are a unique item, that nobody else can buy, and that can be shown off to fellow millionaires, just to boost their ego.
It’s an amusing artistic statement about the arbitrary and capricious nature of the art market and the prices it places on things.
hmm… interesting.
I do have a suggestion how you could make a receiver that listens continuously but has low power.
First you want a receiver that uses no power at all, so you switch it of, completely, and make it only wake up once a day (or week) to listen for a certain signal, that signal would be the arming signal. When the arming signal is received, the receiver goes into a more active state where it listens continuously for the trigger signal to start the shredding.
There is plenty of time for the arming signal to be send as the auction will be notified weeks in advance of the auction. So with some careful preparation the arming signal is send during the moments where the artwork is displayed (viewing days before the actual auction). Now with the circuit armed it will respond to the trigger signal at any desired moment in time with only a negligible delay.
Well that’s only when RF is used, there could also be a setup where the artwork is completely off and a hidden switch of some kind is flipped by somebody with access to the artwork. The switch can be hidden and be activated with magnets or perhaps a switch is connected to the “hook” or “wire” that is used to hang the picture on the wall.
If the picture is hung (and the switch is activated) the receiver would listen for a few days and after that it switches of the receiver. However this requires the artwork to be hung on the wall during the action (if it was placed on a stand it would be a problem (unless there is also a switch).
But I’m sure there are many other ways to achieve this. If this was in a hollywood movie they would most certainly have used a wrapped antenna in the frame and a microwave transmitter on the other side of the room, beaming the energy to the painting. And I’m also very sure that the security noticed this and stopped them “just in time” and therefore the picture “was only” shredded for a small portion.
However, the way the knifes are mounted, I doubt if the picture was really shredded.
But it doesn’t matter how he/she/they did it, it is a great joke and statement.
Considering that no one spotted the great big opening at the bottom of the frame where the shredded paper comes out , I would not be surprised that there is also a big switch that powers up the radio receiver.
If we go back to the 2006 technology, achieving low power was not an easy task back then, additionally, I don’t believe that as an artist Banksy doesn’t have that level of expertise to do that, but I may be wrong.
I strongly believe that he just used one of those cheap garage door remotes, and an external switch to power the lot up. Cheap, easy, and most importantly, reliable.
“achieving low power in 2006 not an easy task” huh?!??! (perhaps you are confused with 1906)
Since the 80’s we’ve all played with very low power circuits, like clocks running of potatoes and nails. But the real thing about low power and advanced functionality/communications is nothing more then being able to switch of the most consuming part of your circuit and enabling it only when you need it (the RF circuitry).
I cannot judge about the abilities of the artist and if therefore a garage door opener was the only way that he/she/they could make it work. Cheap easy and mostly reliable, well… why cheap, why easy, those are merely assumptions. Banksy may have or may have not the expertise to pull this off, I’m pretty sure that he’d be able to find people who do have the expertise… why not?
“Considering that no one spotted the great big opening at the bottom of the frame”
To be fair the frame appears to be designed somewhat to camouflage the slot. I wouldn’t be surprised if nobody noticed it, because during transportation and hanging they’d probably be most focused on not damaging the painting itself. The bottom of the frame, and particularly the bit behind a protruberant ridge, might not get much attention.
“or perhaps a switch is connected to the “hook” or “wire” that is used to hang the picture on the wall.”
That’d be an easy way. After the frame is hung, it could listen for further instructions for, say, a week. That could be set off by some mechanism attached to the hook or cord on the frame. Or they could use a tilt switch arranged to trigger when the frame is moved away from vertical (ie, tilted when moved).
tilt switch, good thought!
take a look at the deformation of the shedded part: as if it has sat round a roller for a while. Why not have one long bit of paper with 2 copies of the picture, the bottom one pre-shredded. Then you use the roller to push/pull the shredded bit out of the bottom while the top image gets drawn around another couple of rollers, guiding it out of sight.
“take a look at the deformation of the shedded part: as if it has sat round a roller for a while”
If you look at the picture pre-shredding, you’ll see that the deformed portion wasn’t visible within the frame. The girl’s feet in the painting were quite close to the bottom edge of the paper. The bottom part of the paper could have been fed into a roller mechanism during framing, in order to ensure a good feed into the shredder.
the shredder could also use a spring mechanism, that is just released by electronics
its a shame they didn’t get a video of it. surely the auction house was in on it? I’m no artist, but I think the amount of shredding is just about right, value will definitely go up.
I heard it got certified by Pest Control, Banksys “agency”. Maybe they put in a new battery then. It’s all very suspicious though, it really looks like a publicity stunt.
After that I more curious how the security at Sotheby’s is working… a painting with concealed -no body detected them- batteries could be something worst.