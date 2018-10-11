The future is upon us and the robots will soon take over. Automated cars will put Uber drivers and cabbies alike out of work. Low-wage workers, like the people working behind the counter at McDonalds, will be replaced by burger-flipping robots. The entire operation of Spacely Space Sprockets, Inc. is run by a single man, pressing a single button, for four hours a day. This cartoon future is so fully automated that most people are unemployed, and all productive work is done by robots.
The first jobs to be replaced will be the first jobs teenagers get. These are low skill jobs, and when you think about low skill jobs (certainly not low-effort jobs, by the way), you think of flipping burgers. That’s where Creator comes in. They’re a culinary robotics company with a restaurant in San Francisco. They’ve been profiled by NPR, by Business Insider, and by CNBC. TechCrunch got a sneak preview proclaiming this as the future of the six dollar burger. It is a marvel of engineering prowess with a business model that I don’t think checks out. This is not the robot that will take your job, and I’m proud to say I ate a robot hamburger before the restaurant went out of business.
The Strangest Dining Experience You’ll Ever Have
When I was there — on a Wednesday — Creator was closed. They’re only open on Thursdays and Fridays until their ‘official’ opening. I went back a week later, and found a line of tech bros winding around the corner, and two staff members outside handing out laminated paper menus. Apparently putting a gigantic TV above the counter, like every McDonalds in the country, is too pedestrian.
After waiting in line with a few of my coworkers, we were allowed into Creator where waitstaff with a tablet computer and card reader took our order. The system isn’t set up to order several burgers under one check, so my coworkers and I gave our orders individually, and I handed my card to the order taker for each burger. No cash is accepted.
Automation and All Beef Patties
After placing the order, you’re set to wait the six or so minutes it takes for the robot to build your burger. By any account, this machine is beautiful. Smartly, the inventors of this robot hamburger machine chose to hide the process of forming ground beef into patties, and turning those patties into cooked burgers — that’s because this entire process looks disgusting, whether a robot makes it or not. No one needs to see a vat of meat being chopped, processed, and cooked.
Other than that, the entire process is sealed behind glass, moved along by some of the greatest industrial automation technology I’ve ever seen. The buns are moved along a pneumatic tube, where they’re vibrated against a knife. The bun halves drop down a vertical toaster, where they land on a disposable, recyclable plate which was dispensed by a vacuum gripper. This plate moves along a conveyor belt where lettuce is shredded, pickles are chopped, tomatoes are applied, and cheese is melted. At the end of this assembly line, the cooked patty is placed on the rest of the sandwich, and it’s delivered to the counter by a waiting worker. It takes six minutes to prepare one burger, and the machine can output one burger every thirty seconds or so.
From there, you just grab your burger and get a table. How are the burgers? They’re okay. It’s meat, cooked with fire, on a toasted bun, with toppings.
It’s nothing really spectacular, The main selling point is of course the theater of watching two massive mechanical machines spit out cooked patties, slice tomatoes, cut pickles, dispense sauce, and sprinkle toppings onto a sandwich. They’ve got one machine on display in the front window, and another right next to where you wait for your burger. This is an experience, make no doubt about it.
Math of the Future
Here’s where the robot burger joint goes off the rails. I can’t figure out how this place makes money. Sure, a San Francisco-based startup flushing money down the toilet isn’t anything new, but there has to be a plan to make money, right? There were two people taking orders, a doorman, someone cleaning up outside, someone cleaning up inside, and at least half a dozen people working the machine. Most of them wore Apple Watches, which are part of the uniform, because this tells the employees what’s wrong with the machine.
Contrast this with a McDonald’s, where you’ll have only ten people working during the lunch rush. You’ll have a kiosk, where you can order a burger with a touch screen, and the McDonald’s makes money. Not much, mind you — the best, most available figures are that a McDonald’s franchise doing two million in sales per year will net somewhere between one and two hundred thousand dollars.
Of course some issues will be worked out if this restaurant is ever scaled to more than one location (like not being able to order more than one burger per credit card transaction, likely costing Creator around $0.80 in fees every time a ticket could have been combined but wasn’t). I have no idea how much the Creator machines cost, but its complexity and the need for human operators to load, clean, and maintain all point to a high price tag. Unless they can get costs under control, they’ll be spending more money than a McDonald’s franchisee while taking in less money.
Is It About the Robot, or About the Burger?
This isn’t to say a robot restaurant can’t be a destination attraction; there’s a robot bar in Vegas that might just make money. That’s foot traffic and novelty, though; there are only so many people working in San Francisco, and once the novelty wears off, it’ll only be the convention center and Dreamforce bringing in the customers.
So, is the Creator burger worth it? Well, there are at least two Super Duper burger joints within a few blocks of Creator. There, you can get a burger, fries, and a beer for $16. At Creator, the burger is six bucks, the fries are three, and the beer is six, a total of $15. That’s a whole dollar you’re saving because of automation technology. This is weird, I don’t know how this place can stay in business even if the robot is really, really cool. At least I ate there before they closed up shop.
8 thoughts on “I Ate a Robot Hamburger Before the Restaurant Went Out of Business”
How long does it take to get the burger at Super Duper, and at Creator ?
That aside, if they replace all of these low wage jobs with machines, who will buy their burgers ?
Will the future even include eating meat?
I think it will be lab grown meat. Right now some people turn their noses up at that, but consider what meat has become. Boneless, gristle-less, uniformed… sure people still eat steak, but I’d wager that’s way way down per capita. Lab-grown meat would continue this trend, only including the traits most desired in the meat product.
The climate report out this week includes a bit about needing to move off of eating meat to help curb our damage to the environment. Lab-grown should be able to help with this a lot.
We could continue to eat meat with a reduced environmental impact by eating insects. Already popular in many parts of the world. Insects transform their food into children much more quickly than larger animals, so they’re also more efficient per unit mass of meat.
The problem with automated burgers (it’s been done before, as far back as the 80s) has never been the machine’s ability to put the burger together. It’s the cleaning and the failure modes. Even if this thing has a really nice self-cleaning mode, it’s going to start looking grungy REALLY fast. Half of the job as a burger-flipper is cleaning every damn thing, every day, and you still end up with a layer of solidified oil residue over everything.
That’s what I thought when I first saw this video from a different burger chain. Check out the grease spraying up from the burgers and then look at the part of the robot arm just past the flipper actuator. That’s going to get dirty really fast and need a lot of cleaning. Plus, why involve the robot here if the human still needs to place the raw patties and add the cheese?
The automation I find interesting in that example is the top-down camera. Pair it with a laser projector and this could draw colored circles around the patties that need flipping based on time they’ve been on the griddle. Even so, I think you’d get caked on grease on that camera and projector eventually, and anyone working a griddle as a job will quickly learn to spot patties needing flipping as second nature.
I feel bad because I’m coming off as anti-automation, but I’m not. It’s just really hard for me to see these systems making an impact important enough to be implemented widely.
Robots are cool and this one is no exception.
I find it interesting that the sites who profiled this all took the “$6 burger” angle but it doesn’t look like Creator is pushing this in their marketing material.
I don’t see how it can compete in the low-end burger market. The economies of scale for industrial griddle (or grill) and a few hand tools make the startup equipment cost for a human cook really low. On the other end of things, I think a big part of the craft burger market is the loving care put into it by the chef (choosing the ingredients, balancing the flavors, combining interesting ingredients). I want those people inventing cool meals and understand there’s a higher price tag to that. I wonder if there’s some intermediary automation that is between that and this (ie: the stand mixer it a type of automation, what others are low hanging fruit?).
The $6 price tag is not the appeal, but the experience of this futuristic robot making burger.
They could have sold it $15, people still would have come.
As for the low end market, you can’t politically suppress low end jobs now.
But this machine starts a new generation of food automation.
For me, it goes like this :
Single meal hand made (knife for the patties)
Multiple meal hand made (make a batch of ground beef, then form a batch of patties)
Tool for Multiple meal (hand beef grounder, hand put in patties former)
Semi automation for multiple meal (white castle and their square steak to bake more in one batch)
Tool for single meal (personal beef grinder)
Full automation ingredients mass prod (frozen patties industry)
Semi automation for single meal (like Thermomix) <-[We are here]
Full automation meal mass prod (This machine is the precursor)
Full automation for single meal prod (when?)
Interesting parts can be reused today. The spice mixer in itself can be sold to people.
The break slicer and toaster can easily be staked on top of McDo line of prod (witch already half automate fries production).
To sum up, it's a first step to a new area, and it will be daily technology in like 5-10 year if it continues this way.