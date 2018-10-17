US Announces Withdraw From Postal Treaty; International Shipping Prices Expected to Rise

The United States has announced plans to withdraw from a 144-year postal treaty that sets lower international shipping rates. The US claims this treaty gives countries like China and Singapore an unfair advantage that floods the US market with cheap packages. The BBC reports the withdraw of this treaty will increase shipping costs from China by between 40% and 70%.
The treaty in question is the Universal Postal Union, which established that each country should retain all money it has collected for international postage. The US Chamber of Commerce has said this treaty, ‘leads to the United States essentially paying for Chinese shipping’. This is especially true since 2010, when the US Postal Service entered an agreement with eBay Greater China & Southeast Asia and the China Post Express & Logistics Corporation. This agreement established e-packet delivery where packages weighing up to 2kg would be delivered at cut-rate prices. If you have ordered curiously inexpensive products shipped from abroad, it is likely the e-packet price that made this possible.
This will affect businesses that capitalize on imports and exports; the storefronts on Amazon and eBay that resell Chinese goods rely on cheap shipping from China. It will also affect companies based outside of the United States that ship to US customers. Small businesses within the US who manufacture at low enough quantities to get their components/raw-materials shipped under the e-packet rates will also see a hit. An increase in shipping costs will mean higher prices for all of these products.
The move is also being justified as a way to even the playing field for US manufacturers who are shipping from within the US and may be paying higher rates to ship to the same customers as foreign bought goods. It is the latest development in a growing trade war between the US and China which has already seen several rounds of tarrifs on goods like electronics, and even 3D printing filament. It’s hard to see how the compounding effect of these will be anything but higher prices for consumers. Manufacturers seeing the pinch on raw materials and components will pass this on to customers who will also soon see higher shipping prices than they are used to.
Consumers in the United States have been spoiled by low-cost, if not free shipping from China. It appears that is going to change for US consumers as the administration pulls out of this treaty.
Maybe politicians aren’t quiet getting it right but it is about time something is done to level the playing field somewhat.
For sometime now we have been paying prices well below cost. Which would be unsustainable at any rate. Either China once ALL manufacturing was stitched up was going to raise the prices or tarrifs we’re going to have to be introduced.
Prices need to go up..
I feel like I heard at some point that the chinese government was subsidizing shipping for their companies leaving the cheap/free shipping tactic out of our hands. Now I don’t remember where I heard that. Anybody care to weigh in?
Its unfair to all sorts of non-Chinese companies that these chinese exporters are able to ship their stuff to the world (not just the US) so much cheaper than anyone else. I may disagree with the way its being done (in particular the tariffs should be targeting more of the things bought by consumers and less of the things bought to then be used to make other stuff) but I 100% agree that the things China does are wrong and unfair.
Its wrong that China is able to ship their manufactured goods so cheaply to the rest of the world in this way.
Its wrong that China is able to rip off foreign IP (either directly through bootlegs or indirectly by stealing all the good stuff and using it in their own products) without consequences (in particular I wish there was more done to go after those in western countries who import/sell/supply/profit from the Chinese bootleg products).
And its wrong that China is able to get away with not reducing emissions under things like Kyoto and Paris when western countries are doing their bit to reduce emissions.
China and India are working towards emission reductions already.
The nuance is in the “emissions per capita” vs “emissions per country”.
http://www.journalgazette.net/news/fact-check/20170414/fact-check-do-china-india-have-obligations-before-2030-under-paris-climate-accord
Also, the cheap stuff being manufactured in China and shipped to consumers in the US has also allowed the US to offshore more its emissions intensive industry, somewhat skewing comparison of emission reduction data
https://blogs.wsj.com/chinarealtime/2014/01/21/u-s-exports-its-factories-and-pollution-to-china/
Having only learned about this recently via NPR planet money it’s actually quite impactful. Not being american the net result doesn’t matter to me, but those cut rate prices will have more of an impact than tarriffs would. https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2018/08/01/634737852/episode-857-the-postal-illuminati?t=1539841312307
While yes it would cause prices to go up, we’re already paying for the china shipping by paying ever increasing postage rates on our domestic packages and mailings. Its not right that the USPS is paying the cost of delivering all these china packages from where they land here to the recipient. When a US company cant ship something across town for less than their customer can have the same item shipped directly from china, something is wrong. While I will surely miss getting things from china for a couple bucks shipped this is something that needed to happen.
“Manufacturers seeing the pinch on raw materials and components will pass this on to customers who will also soon see higher shipping prices than they are used to.”
Whew. The Amazon workers got their raise just in the nick of time.
We are merely corporatocracy’s feedlot-farmed human livestock.