An Apollo Guidance Computer Laid Bare

An Apollo Guidance Computer probably isn’t a machine that’s likely to come the way of most Hackaday readers. The device that played such a vital role in taking astronauts to the Moon and bringing them home again is hardly a common find, even if it is one of the most iconic machines of its type and era.
[Carl Claunch] was approached to assist in the restoration of an AGC, and while he can’t reveal any information about its owner he is at liberty to document his progress. The result is a fascinating in-depth technical examination of the device over multiple blog posts, and is well worth a read for anyone with an interest in the Apollo program. It’s an ongoing progression of blog posts that are probably too numerous to list individually, but include the construction of a substitute for the DSKY control panel as well as looking at the device’s memory and construction. [Carl] then embarks on a series of posts looking at the restoration itself. This is where we see the computer in greatest detail, and learn the most about it.
If you think you might have seen [Carl]’s name here before, you’d be right. One of his past exploits was getting the first version of FORTH running on an IBM mainframe.
“It would be very hard to achieve a full gate by gate replica, in part because the electroluminescent panel on the right side of the DSKY is unobtainable. That obviates the need for 250V 800 Hz power which is what the relays switched to the various EL panel segments, making the internal construction different from the real DSKY.”
Fascinating. A private collector, no doubt. I wonder how NASA feels about their hardware being in private hands…they have not been too happy in other cases.
And that’s why the owner’s name has not been revealed. NASA considers all their stuff to be theirs. Weird, innit?
Not really. I actually side with the owner. The Smithsonian already has one, as does The Computer History Museum, and a bunch-o-other places. It’s not like NASA’s ever going to use it again, nor is it a on-of-a-kind artifact. But they still claim ownership. This guy is paying to restore it to operating condition, something the Smithsonian and CHM have not done. Good for him.
I think it’s more of a fear that if they let one person get away with owning a souvenir, stuff will start disappearing awfully fast. Like the military did with radio gear. Rather than sell all their old R-390s to hams at auction, and make a tidy profit, they crushed them, and all other surplus radios, starting 10 or 15 years ago.
The owner may have not gotten in through one would say legal means and he knows it. It’s not like the AGC is something you’d find at a government surplus auction. Chances are it’s a ex-NASA or contractor employee who had access to certain storage areas and availed himself to it and walked right out with it.