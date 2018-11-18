Getting a solar array to track the sun has always been an interesting problem, and it has led to some complicated solutions. Controllers that use GPS and servos seem to be much in favor these days, but as this NASA-inspired sun tracker shows, the task needn’t be overly complex.
It’s pretty obvious from the video below that [NightHawkInLight]’s solar tracker is just a proof-of-concept for now, but it certainly shows promise. It’s based on NASA’s sun-skimming Parker Solar Probe, which uses sensors at the rear of the probe to maneuver the craft to keep sunlight from peeking around the sides of the shield. [NightHawkInLight]’s design simplifies that scheme even more, by using solar cells as the four sensors. The cells, mounted behind a solar shade, are directly connected to small gear motors that control azimuth and elevation. When a cell sees the sun, it powers the motor that moves the panel the right way to occlude the sun again, thereby cutting power to the motor.
[NightHawkInLight] mentions the obvious problem of what happens when the sun comes up and the array is pointing the complete opposite direction after the previous sunset, but we’re still not sure his solution – a larger array with tracking cells mounted further apart – will work. We’re also not sure how it will scale to larger arrays that need bigger motors to move. We’ve seen such arrays handled with more complicated trackers, of course, but we hope the simplicity of this design can be made practical for real-world use.
4 thoughts on “Self-Powered Sun Tracker Takes a Cue from NASA Solar Probe”
Just add another panel on the back of the “turn east” panel pointing the opposite way i.e., backwards and wired into the circuit in the “turn to the east side”. That way the backwards panel will “see” the sun behind it in the east in the morning after closing pointed west the previous sunset and will start turning the array to the east. Once the front sensor starts to see the sun it will shade the backwards facing panel and continue on to face the sun. The backwards panel may have to be tilted slightly to keep the array turning east when it faces due south. Don’t want a dead spot there although the sun will move west in the sky and pass the dead spot eventually.
Neat Idea, finally a “root” hack here on HaD. All cited problems could be solved by adding Power and control to the system (instead of relying on sun to Power the system)
I think an angled mirror on the back of the main solar panel would redirect the array at sunrise, I don’t see why it wouldn’t scale up, treat this as the master unit and the rest of the array as a or multiple slaves.
I remember looking into this a long time ago, and there was a hydraulic version that used sun-heated fluid to do the same job. This is a great project, but one that used no electronics at all would expand our horizons a bit. (there might be a pun there)