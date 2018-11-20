Why in the world does helium kill iPhones and other members of the Apple ecosystem? Enquiring minds want to know, and [Ben Krasnow] has obliged with an investigation of the culprit: the MEMS oscillator. (YouTube, embedded below.)
When we first heard about this, courtesy in part via a Hackaday post on MRI-killed iPhones, we couldn’t imagine how poisoning a micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) part could kill a phone. We’d always associated MEMS with accelerometers and gyros, important sensors in the smartphone suite, but hardly essential. It turns out there’s another MEMS component in many Apple products: an SiT 1532 oscillator, a tiny replacement for quartz crystal oscillators.
[Ben] got a few from DigiKey and put them through some tests in a DIY gas chamber. He found that a partial pressure of helium as low as 2 kPa, or just 2% of atmospheric pressure, can kill the oscillator. To understand why, and because [Ben] has a scanning electron microscope, he lapped down some spare MEMS oscillators to expose their intricate innards. His SEM images are stunning but perplexing, raising questions about how such things could be made which he also addresses.
The bottom line: helium poisons MEMS oscillators in low enough concentrations that the original MRI story is plausible. As a bonus, we now understand MEMS devices a bit better, and have one more reason never to own an iPhone.
15 thoughts on “[Ben Krasnow] Gasses MEMS Chips, for Science”
It would be nice if someone compiled a list of electronics using MEMS oscillators that are susceptible to helium poisoning.
This is a particular problem if your MEMS device is a pressure sensor, and measuring helium causes it to drift. Here is a paper about the topic:
https://file.scirp.org/pdf/JST_2013122009560886.pdf
Very nice tear-down and explanation of what is happening in these devices. The only question I have that was left unanswered is the actual chemical and/or mechanical reason why the He prevents the device from functioning properly. If friction was the cause, I would have expected the frequency to shift lower before failing, not higher.
The oscillator will likely run at a higher frequency because of the lower mass of the helium, just like your vocal cords do when you inhale helium.
But the frequency stayed the same in vacuum. So I have doubts believing that it has to do with the mass of He.
It’s not about mass, it’s about density. Lower density results in less friction ergo faster vibration, both with the MEMS and with your vocal cords.
Oh, wait nevermind, missed the vacuum thing…huh.
I worked with a device once that measured the molecular density of hydrocarbon gasses by passing them thru a chamber that had a bell that was caused to ring by a feedback circuit – as the density of the gas changed, the pitch/frequency of the bell changed, [the higher the density, the lower the pitch.
I suspect the oscillator circuit that drives the MEMS device is tuned to operate in a very narrow range [pahse looked loop?], so that the device doesn’t oscillate at a harmonic off 32KHz. when the gas density changes due to the hydrogen infusion, the mechanical resonance of the MEMS shifts too far and the oscillator circuit tries to correct the drift, looses lock and stops working.
Helium diffusion through copper is one of the wearout mechanisms of heatpipes.
New heatpipe => vacuum + small amount of refrigerant (water, ammonia, etc.).
Old heatpipe => same as new heatpipe + small amount of He matching the partial pressure of He in the atmosphere.
The He atoms get in the way of the refrigerant gas on its way to the condenser, increasing the thermal resistance. (This is based on things I’ve read – I haven’t actually done the experiments myself.)
Why are all crystal oscillators not classed as MEMS?
I am missing a defining line in this somewhere.
Because they’re not microelectromechanical systems. They’re just quartz crystals of a specific size that deform when a voltage is applied to them and swing back when the voltage is removed. It’s why they need those capacitors on each side of them, they help the crystals to oscillate.
So we now know that Mister Spock would never use an iPhone, because he has to beam down to foreign planets regularly, and their atmospheres can contain a much higher amount of helium, than earth’s does.
AFAIK, the only reason why you would use a MEMS oscillator instead of a quartz is price.
It seems that Apple is even cheaper than we thought.
Also shock resistance.
The issue isn’t MEMS vs bulk quartz resonators, it’s hermetic seal vs non-hermetic seal. That SiTime part appears to be “in” a chipscale package without any encapsulation.
ah, apple bashing is fun, we get it…
aside from being cheaper and mor shock resistance, they also are quite a bit smaller.