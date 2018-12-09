Gas cooktops have several benefits, being able to deliver heat near-instantly, while also being highly responsive when changing temperature. However, there are risks involved with both open flames and the potential of leaving the gas on with the burner unlit. After a couple of close calls, [Bob] developed a simple solution to this safety issue.
Most commercial products in this space work by detecting the heat from the cooktop, however this does not help in the case of an unlit burner being left on. [Bob]’s solution was to develop a small round PCB that sits behind the oven knobs. Magnets are placed on the knobs, which hold a reed switch open when the knob is in the off position. When the knob is turned on, the reed switch closes, powering a small microcontroller which beeps at regular intervals to indicate the burner is on.
It’s a tidy solution to a common problem, which could help many people – especially the elderly or the forgetful. It integrates neatly into existing cooktops without requiring major modification, and [Bob] has made the plans available if you wish to roll your own.
On the other end of the scale, you might want an alarm on your freezer, too.
14 thoughts on “Stove Alarm Keeps The Kitchen Safe”
I love this! I have an electric stovetop, and I’m incredibly forgetful. I’ve ruined numerous pans by leaving them to boil, they boil dry, they warp…
In the interim, I’ve just been super rigorous about setting timers when I walk out of the room. But long-term, I’d like a motion-sensor that simply kills power to the stovetop if I haven’t been in the room recently. Optionally beeps before doing so, so I can trot back in and check on things.
Nice, and well done. but my stove has 4 thermocouple thingys. does that count?
Yes.
“Magnets are placed on the knobs, which hold a reed switch open when the knob is in the off position.”
thats according to hackaday, btw and FYI the magnet does not hold the reedswitch open, there is just no magnet in the vicinity of the reed switch when the circuit is open, that said the idea is good but does that mean it beeps all the time even when he cooks?
The magnet absolutely does hold the reed switch open.
From the link:
“The burner knob has a small magnet stuck to it, and when the burner is off, the magnet is positioned over a Normally Closed reed switch.”
This is also known as a “reverse reed switch”. This way there’s no power when off, but power when in any position *other* than off without needing a whole ring of magnets. And yes, it beeps while he cooks at the increasing intervals specified in the writeup.
ugh. Increasing beeps, regular intervals.
also how many times will that end up in replacing the batttery, and i guess when the battery runs out the protection is just not present
Shut up and take my money! I’ve set a couple of tea towels on fire on a gas range and a smoke alarm is a terrible way to find out you’ve left the stove on.
The only advantage of a gas cooktop I can think of is low TCO. As far as control is concerned electric (especially induction) ones are by far more convenient. Mine has a timer (separate for each field), it detects if a pot is present (induction) and enables very accurate control at the low-power end which I have never met in a gas powered one. And there is now risk of blowing anything off since I’ve got no gas at all.
The advantage of gas is high heat output for houses with small electrical connections. A typical connection for an electric range has 220 Volts and 40 Amps, which gives 8800 Watts, which is divided between the oven and four hot plates which may all be on at the same time. Usually the big hot plates, induction or otherwise, won’t put out more than 2000 Watts, though they might come up to 3700 W.
Meanwhile, gas stove burners typically max out at 18,000 BTUs (5300 W) and even if half the heat goes up the flue, that’s still more powerful than the common electric range.
And, try using a proper round-bottom wok pan on an electric stove.
Can’t be done. Using a flat-bottom wok on an electric hot plate is just fooling yourself, because it just doesn’t get hot enough and it doesn’t work like a wok – it’s just a funny shaped pan.
The open flame on a gas burner also allows you to roughly gauge the temperature of the burner. I find it easier to remember what flame size to use in staid of what number on a knob.
Fast response, is what a chef will tell you.
The time lag of an electric element makes them frustrating to cook on. I’m certainly no chef, but on my electric, I’ve learned to anticipate where I want the heat to be for the next minute, and dial it in ahead of time. If things get too hot, I’ll scoot the pan over to a cold burner rather than turning down the knob, because the latter would simply take too long to reduce the actual energy delivered to the food.
Gas also works well on cookware with rounded bottoms like a wok, that don’t make good contact with electric elements or induction coils.
We’re mostly talking about cooktops here, but I’ll mention one other important difference for ovens: Humidity. Gas ovens produce water vapor as a combustion byproduct, so the oven chamber tends to be a bit moist. Electric ovens are perfectly dry, and it’s helpful with certain foods, to place a pan of water on the bottom rack simply to contribute some moisture during baking. On the other hand, desiccant bake-out is only practical in an electric oven…
My gas stove has no indicators for the oven either, not to mention the burners. Its a base model and the oven temp knob is the only indicator that its on. I think i’ll do something similar but with a blinking LED. The sound would be irritating while cooking to me