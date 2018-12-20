Woodworker Goes from 3D-Printing Skeptic to Believer

If there’s one place where the old ways of doing things live a longer life than you’d otherwise expect, it’s the woodshop. Woodworkers have a way of stubbornly sticking to tradition, and that usually works out fine. But what does it take to change a woodworker’s mind about a tool that seems to have little role in the woodshop: the 3D-printer?
That’s the question [Marius Hornberger] asked himself, and at least for him, there are a lot of woodworking gadgets that can be 3D-printed. [Marius] began his journey into additive manufacturing three years ago as a skeptic, not seeing how [Benchy] and friends could be of any value to his endeavors. But as is often the case with a tool that can build almost anything, all it takes is a little ingenuity to get started. His first tool was a pair of soft jaws for his bench vise. This was followed by a flood of useful doodads, including a clever center finder for round and square stock, custom panels for electrical switches, and light-duty pulleys for some of the machines he likes to build. But [Marius] obviously has an issue with dust, because most of his accessories have to do with helping control it in the shop. The real gem of this group is the hose clamp for spiral-reinforced vacuum hose; standard band clamps don’t fit well on those, but his clamps have an offset that straddles the wire for a neat fit. Genius!
[Marius] has kindly made all his models available on Thingiverse, so feel free to dig in and start kitting out your shop. Once you do maybe you can start building cool things like his all-wood scissors lift.
Thanks to [baldpower] for the tip.
Srsly? Commercial clamps for spiral vacuum hoses have been around for ages (like these: https://www.ptreeusa.com/dust_hose_clamps.html)
I like his 3D printed versions, but to say “standard band clamps don’t fit well on those” implies that there are no correct clamps for spiral hose, and that’s just not the case.
I suspect it was more a case of ‘The standard clips he happens to have a ton of just over here….’.
Yes, my leaf vacuum came with a 8″ diameter hose clamp (metal band) with the spiral offset.
Oops! “step over clamp” as mentioned in your link.
I love it when you have a highly talented person like Marius doing his work, great he was able to make thee jump. I love his dust catcher for drilling walls could have used that so many times.
Given my age, and general health it’s unlikely there will be a 3D printer in my shop. In the event a builder or maker space in born in a reasonable distance from me, I would contribute to the purchase of a 3D printer, if the space is otherwise well equipped. My continuing contribution would depend how well it’s presence benefited me, as well how those who use it most contribute to the cost of maintaining it.