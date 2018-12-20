[John Whittington] failed to win a bid for an old VT-220 serial terminal on eBay, so he decided to make his own version and improve it along the way. The result is the Whitterm-220 (or WT-220) which has at its core a Raspberry Pi and is therefore capable of more than just acting as a ‘dumb’ serial terminal.
The enclosure is made from stacked panels of laser-cut plywood with an acrylic plate on the back for labels and connectors, where [John] worked paint into the label engravings before peeling off the acrylic’s protective film. By applying paint after laser-engraving but before peeling off the film, it acts as a fill and really makes the text pop.
Near the front, one layer of clear acrylic among the plywood layers acts as a light guide and serves as a power indicator, also doing double duty as TX/RX activity lights. When power is on, that layer glows, serving as an attractive indicator that doesn’t interfere with looking at the screen. When data is sent or received, a simple buffer circuit tied to the serial lines lights up LEDs to show TX or RX activity, with the ability to enable or disable this functionality by toggling a GPIO pin. A video overview is embedded below, where you can see the unit in action.
Serial terminals seem to always find a place in projects, whether they fit in a pocket or sport 3D printed cases complete with slide-out keyboards.
4 thoughts on “Behold The WT-220: A ‘Clever’ VT-220 Terminal”
Neat .. would love to aee a vt-240!
Long live the VT!
My last one was a VT-420
that’s my old trick: when I was at techshop (when there was still a techshop), people always asked me about my infill lettering. same idea, leave the masking on, clean out the voids with a brush (debris), use white acrylic paint and dab it into the voids. let it dry for about 5 minutes, not fully dry but hardened a bit. remove the mask and scrape off excess/overfill with fingernail or something soft that won’t scratch the acrylic. acrylic paint is water soluble so it wipes off if you get excess on, that dried to the plastic.
usually it takes two infill passes with some drying time between passes.
good to see others doing this. its mostly ‘free’ lettering and does not scratch off.
The original VT-220 had an interesting keyboard that was unlike most keyboards we known today. I don’t see that keyboard in this picture. Did they make any effort to include a new keyboard to match the older one?
I mean, how can I ever use this for software like EDT when the number pad doesn’t match what is on today’s PC keyboards? :-)