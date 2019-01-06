Many a budding electronics maker got their start not with a soldering iron, but with the humble breadboard. With its push connections, the breadboard enables electronics experimentation without requiring the specialised skill of soldering or any dangerous hot tools. What it lacks is a certain robustness that can make all but the simplest projects rather difficult to execute. [Runtime Micro] have shared a few tips on making things just a little more robust, however.
The fundamental principle behind this process is replacing point-to-point jumper wires with custom cables, made using 0.1″ pitch headers and wire-wrapping techniques. Other techniques include pinning down components with Blu-tack, and selecting components with the appropriate wire diameter to avoid them falling out of the breadboard’s spring clip contacts. There are also useful tips on using foam tape for appropriate strain relief.
While breadboards aren’t really suitable for projects dealing with high frequencies and can rapidly become unmanageable, these basic techniques should improve a project’s chance of success. These simple ways of improving connection quality and reducing the likelihood of things falling apart are likely to reduce frustration immensely.
However, once a maker has a taste for corralling electrons to do their bidding, soldering should be the first lesson on the agenda.
[Thanks to stockvu for the tip!]
7 thoughts on “Making Your Breadboard Projects A Little More Permanent”
Wirewrapping is a sturdy reliable construction. Shame to build it on top of breadboard. Think of castles built on sand.
One of my mottos is that solderless breadboards are the work of the devil. I refuse to try to help anybody that has built a circuit using them, since you spend more time debugging the breadboard than you do debugging the circuit.
Much better to do as the masters do, and use soldered manhattan and rat’s nest techniques.
I’ve seen true “masters” use breadboards in flawlessly working factory floor equipment, I’ve also seen hacks use breadboards with power parts and create melted modern art. Ive also seen hacks solder a crimp, because they don’t know how, or have the tools, to crimp properly. Knowing when and how to use various tools/techniques is part skill, knowledge, experience, and craftsmanship. Neatness counts and does make breadboards a very handy tool. When asked to help and I see a scruffy breadboard, we have “neatness” leaning moment before proceeding. ;)
Umm…learning, not leaning.
Tape is fine for temporary connectors, when I need them for a longer time I put on hot glue.
Even just some tiny slices of heat shrink can be easier to apply and easier to remove than tape.
Large diameter heat shrinks are available and they can be used to protect modules or in this case the “plug”. Tape are not for anything long term as they can degrade.
Might also want to look into IDC (Insulation Displacement Connector). e.g. DIP plugs, dual row connectors
They can be used to make connection to dual row headers. e.g. RPi
https://hw-by-design.blogspot.com/2018/08/smt-header-ic-socket-header-plug-for.html
Also look into SIP/DIP resistor array, BAR graph LED etc. They can make breadboarding a lot easier.
thanks for that link! (DIP socket + SMD header)
I’ll be adding that to my bag of tricks :)