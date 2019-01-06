The family of [Chris Patty] decided that their holiday gifts would have to be handmade. So, he decided to make something new for his father: a jukebox with a twist. Instead of a touchscreen or web interface, his jukebox uses swipe cards. To play a track, you find the card for the song you want to hear, swipe it, and the jukebox plays the requested track. The whole thing is built into a wooden box that hides its digital nature, which is built using a Raspberry Pi and a credit card stripe reader.
This is a lovely, clean build that shows how you don’t always have to use the standard ways to control a device. With a bit of thought and planning it is possible to make technology easier to use for those who are intimidated by screens and blinking lights, by creating different ways of controlling them. We’ve looked at many jukebox builds that use interesting interfaces, including QR codes and this awesome build that replaces the guts of a 1969 Wurlitzer 3100 with an Arduino.
[Chris] has decided that he is going to write up the plans for the device soon, and possibly run a Kickstarter to sell it. If you are interested in getting more details of this impressive and clean build, you can sign up at Getjook.com.
[Via the Verge]
3 thoughts on “The Jookbox Is A Post-Modern Jukebox”
I like this a lot. I’m more partial the hoveeman version of this: https://github.com/hoveeman/music-cards just because NFC is pretty cheap, and it’s leaning on home assistant to do multi room audio. The stand along jukebox is a great build though for those that are less technically inclined, but I feel like NFC would be easier to use depending on how the scanner was presented to the user.
This combines the benefits of a modern mass storage music database with the feeling of loading up a record/tape/CD like in the good old days.
All that is left is the booklet with lyrics, artwork, etc.
What would be the best format for these ‘records’?
Playing card size? CD or even LP?
Combining title and artwork can be easily scripted based on metadata in the files and then printed in bulk.
But then you would need some method to process all the prints into ‘records’ that are sturdy enough for repeated use.
My only complaint is that the speaker cover just look stuck on, besides that its great. And one suggestion, include album cards that will play the whole album.