Philco Bet The Farm On The Predicta… And Lost

Philco was a common household brand for many years. The company started in 1892, making street lights. Then they pivoted to batteries. This was big business when early radios were all battery-operated. But in the 1920s, line-powered radios threatened to shrink their customer base, so they pivoted again. This time, they started making radios. So what happened? [The Last Shift] has the story, and you can see the video below.

Philco used advanced manufacturing techniques to make radios more affordable. By 1930, they were the number one radio maker in the world. After World War II, they moved into everything electric: mostly appliances, but also the new king of the electronics market, the television.

Philco faced much competition and wanted to stand out. The answer was the Predicta, a TV like no other at the time. It used an advanced semi-flat picture tube with a plastic coating. The 17-inch or 21-inch picture tube was detached from the TV itself. In one model, the tube sat on top of the TV with a swivel mount. In a pricier variant, the tube connected to the TV with a 25-foot cable. Who needs a remote control? Put the TV by your recliner and change channels while watching the screen across the room.

The physical design was unique and in demand. The problem was that the semi-flat tube was unreliable. It was also black-and-white in a time when color TV burst on the scene. They made the set from 1959 to 1960 and discontinued it due to lower demand and high warranty service costs. By 1962, Philco was bankrupt.

Ford (the motor company) bought the company and used it as a vehicle for defense work (including NASA) and car radios. By 1974, the company was sold again to GTE. The giant factory in Philadelphia was razed.

We know of at least one famous collector of Predictas. If you wanted real remote control, you could get a more conventional Philco Directa at about the same time. It used a mechanical ultrasonic remote similar to the Zenith Space Command system.